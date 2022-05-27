Live! Casino recently announced its donations from the first quarter 2022 Giveback Box, a donation box where guests can contribute slot tickets, cash or table game chips to support local charities.
This quarter’s Giveback Box funds were divided between two charities: Big Brothers and Sisters of the Laurel Region and Mutual Aid Ambulance – Westmoreland County. The casino has Giveback Boxes located at each entrance. Guests also can designate which charity receives their donation when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.
In total, $9,962.09 was raised for Big Brothers and Sisters of the Laurel Region and $9,592.23 for Mutual Aid Ambulance – Westmoreland County.
Live! Casino’s Charitable Contributions Review Committee has selected CASA of Westmoreland Inc., Greensburg Hempfield Area Library and the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation as the designated charities for the second quarter of 2022.
CASA of Westmoreland is a volunteer-based organization tasked with providing a voice on behalf of abused and neglected children in Westmoreland County. Volunteers assist the courts when determining a child’s placement in safe, permanent and nurturing homes.
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library is a community library where, in addition to lending out books, also provides year-round children, teen and adult programs. The library also assists with internet and tech support questions patrons may have.
The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation was founded to help fund, build and maintain the National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Institute. It also recognize the values and ideals of the prestigious Medal of Honor and strive to preserve and share the stories and lives of its recipients.
The Giveback Box program originated as a “Live! in the Community” effort, and each donation box displays the charities selected for each quarter. Guidelines for submitting donation requests can be found here: https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/about-us/donation-request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.