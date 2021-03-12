Live! Casino, western Pennsylvania’s newest casino and entertainment destination, is ready to join the madness during the month of March.
To celebrate one of the most exciting times of the year, Live! Casino is rolling out UFC and basketball watch parties on the two-story, 40 foot screen, hero appreciation days, a St. Patrick’s Day party and giveaways, FanDuel specials and more.
The casino will continue hosting “Hero Appreciation Wednesdays” from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each Wednesday at the casino’s promotional kiosks, Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar, Sports & Social Steel City and on the casino floor. As a thank you for their service, all military (active, veterans, DOD), fire personnel, police officers, nurses, first responders and teachers will receive 20% off dining, $2 off beverages and $15 Free Play during the Wednesday events.
Each Friday, the casino will offer FanDuel Fridays all day at Sports & Social Steel City. Anyone placing a minimum $25 bet at a kiosk or sportsbook window will receive a $25 food and beverage credit at Sports & Social Steel City. There also will be specialty cocktails available for purchase.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Sports & Social Steel City will host a Tournament Selection Night event, featuring live viewing with sound for the college basketball tournament bracket selection, $3 Bud Lights, contests and giveaways.
Bracket Madness will follow from March 14 through April 5 with live viewing of every college basketball tournament game throughout the Sports & Social Steel City venue. The free event will have reservations available on OpenTable.
Sports & Social Steel City will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, featuring all-day drink specials ($4 Guinness/$4 Jameson/$8 Car Bombs), green beer, four themed food items, and high energy band/DJ entertainment during the day.
On the casino floor, there will be a $30,000 St. Patrick’s Day Hot Seat from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Fifty lucky winners will take home their share of $30,000 during the event. There will be up to five winners drawn every half hour for a total of 50 winners. Winners will be greeted at their location by the lucky leprechaun prize patrol and will pick their prize out of a pot of gold.
Sports & Social Steel City is hosting a Retro Party from 7 p.m. to close on Saturday, March 27. The party will throw it back to when the shorts were short and slam dunks were all the rage to relive some of the most epic basketball moments to kick off the basketball madness to come. Anyone who dresses up for the theme will be entered to win a Sports & Social Steel City gift card. The event will feature specialty drinks, pop-a-shot hourly contests, Jock Jams and more.
To take advantage of all of the “Madness in March” specials, casino guests can sign up for the Live! Rewards Card and start earning benefits no matter how much they play.
