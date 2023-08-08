Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township continued its practice of giving sizable donations to community groups through its quarterly GiveBack Boxes.
The money is raised by donations from casino guests. The second quarter’s GiveBack Box recipients were the Mount Pleasant Library and the Mount Pleasant Medic 10 EMS.
“Giving back to our community is a key part of Live! Casino’s philosophy,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “Being able to learn about these organizations through the GiveBack Box program is one of the highlights of my role here.”
In total, the casino’s GiveBack Box program for the second quarter raised $7,623.71 for the Mount Pleasant Library and $9,086.66 for the Mount Pleasant Medic 10 EMS.
The two organizations chosen for the third quarter are Bella Terra Stables and the Union Mission. Casino guests can raise money for these local groups by using the donation boxes at each entrance, or by choosing the designated charity while cashing out slot tickets at casino kiosks.
