Live! Casino Pittsburgh continues to support area nonprofit organizations with sizable donations raised by guests during the fourth quarter of 2022 in their Giveback Boxes.
The donation boxes are located inside the Hempfield Township casino where guests can contribute slot tickets, table game chips or cash to support area charities.
The fourth quarter’s Giveback Box funds were divided between two charities: Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity and the Stoneybrook Foundation. The casino has Giveback Boxes located at each entrance. Guests also can designate which charity receives their donation when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.
In total, $7,600.13 was raised for the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity and $5,557.06 for the Stoneybrook Foundation.
Live! Casino’s Charitable Contributions Review Committee has chosen the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition and Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 2 as the two designated charities for the first quarter of 2023.
The Westmoreland Diversity Coalition is a nonprofit membership organization aimed at bringing people together to promote diversity from all walks of life, to generate greater understanding and acceptance, and to help create an atmosphere in Westmoreland County where all people feel welcome.
Hempfield No. 2 Station 29 is one of 11 volunteer fire departments located in Hempfield Township. Departments are responsible for performing a number of challenging duties such as controlling fires, saving lives and property, providing emergency services to victims, and protecting the environment.
