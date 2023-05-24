Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township continues its tradition of giving sizable donations to local nonprofits and organizations through its quarterly GiveBack Boxes.
The money for these donations is raised by the casino’s guests. The first quarter’s GiveBack Box recipients were Westmoreland Diversity Coalition and the Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s important to us to be a contributing member of the community,” said Bryan Prettyman, Live! Casino Pittsburgh’s vice president of slots and marketing. “Giving back to these important organizations each quarter is a privilege.”
In total, the GiveBack Box program for the first quarter of 2023 raised $7,938.92 for the Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department and $5,658.43 for Westmoreland Diversity Coalition.
The two organizations chosen for the second quarter are Mount Pleasant Public Library and Mount Pleasant Medic 10 EMS. Guests can raise money for these local organizations by using the donation boxes at each entrance, or by choosing the designated charity while cashing out slot tickets at casino kiosks.
