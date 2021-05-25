Live! Casino marked its inaugural Heroes Week from May 1-8, by donating $7,500 to local law enforcement, educators and healthcare workers who play a crucial role in the community, especially the role they played during the pandemic.
The donations to these community groups celebrate the people who put others first and the positive impact of their work in the community to improve the health, safety and education of those they serve.
“The past year has been full of challenges, and we wanted to show our appreciation for the heroes in our local community,” said Live! Casino general manager Sean Sullivan. “We’re inspired every day by their tireless drive to keep us healthy, educated and protected.”
In honor of all heroes that serve our community, Live! Casino is making a contribution to the following organizations:
- Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation — this nonprofit organization uses all monies to benefit Pennsylvania State Troopers and their families who may be facing extraordinary circumstances. The foundation strives to provide needed assistance to members of the law enforcement community in times of great need, including illness, injury and death in the line of duty.
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit No. 7 — serving Westmoreland County, WIU impacts 17 school districts, three career and technology centers, and Clairview School, under the direct supervision of its board of directors and central administration. Services the WIU offers to school districts include curriculum, executive, financial, technology and infrastructure, and student support.
- AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital — working as an integrated system within Highmark Health, employees at all of AHN’s care sites (hospitals, Health + Wellness Pavilions, and primary and specialty care offices) are committed to improving health and promoting wellness in the communities they serve, one person at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.