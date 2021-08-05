Live! Casino this week announced it has donated $21,329.12 to local charities, including $8,925.32 to Hospaws and $7,797.56 to the Westmoreland County Food Bank in the second quarter. The donations were made through the casino’s Giveback Box program, where guests can contribute slot tickets, cash or table game chips in donation boxes to support local charities.
The Giveback Box amounts collected in 2021 to date have been distributed to local charities: United Way of Southwestern PA, Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity, Hospaws and Westmoreland County Food Bank. In addition, these charities are on the casino’s ticket redemption machines, where customers can pick a charity to donate their change to.
The casino has two Giveback Boxes located at the main entrance and the upstairs entrance to Sports & Social Steel City. Donations also can be made when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.
Live! Casino’s Charitable Contributions Review Committee has selected the
Tri-City Meals on Wheels, Lamp Theatre and Greensburg Police Department as the designated charities for the third quarter of 2021.
Tri-City Meals on Wheels delivers meals to seniors in Greensburg, Fort Allen, West Point, Jeannette and Harrison City.
The Giveback Box program originated as a Live! in the Community effort, and each donation box displays the charities selected for each quarter. Guidelines for submitting donation requests can be found online at https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/about-us/donation-request.
