During the month of July, Live! Casino is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” with a Golden Ticket giveaway for a gold Jeep Wrangler Rubicon filled with Sarris Candies.
The casino also will be giving away other sweet-themed prizes including a European chocolate tour, season passes to Hersheypark, a year’s supply of Sarris chocolate, and much more.
From July 1-30, participants can search for the five golden tickets. One golden ticket will be located at the Sarris Candies store in Canonsburg, while the remaining four tickets will be found inside Live! Casino. The lucky individuals who find the golden tickets will return to Live! Casino on July 31, for a one-in-five chance to take ownership of a new, gold Jeep Wrangler Rubicon filled with Sarris Candies.
As guests enter Live! Casino, they will be transported down memory lane with decorations inspired by the Gene Wilder film placed throughout the casino. Guests who do not find a golden ticket can still win, as Live! Rewards cardholders can earn entries all month long for great prizes to be given away July 30-31.
Periodically, the famous “Oompa Loompa” song will play throughout the casino, triggering an hour-long “Dompadee Doo Power Hour,” where members will earn drawing entries at 10 times the normal rate. Prizes will include a European chocolate tour, season passes to Hersheypark, a year’s supply of Sarris chocolate, and much more. Details of the promotion can be found at pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/promotions.
Released in 1971, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” has remained a classic family film for generations. Willy Wonka, portrayed by Gene Wilder, hides five golden tickets in his famous Wonka Bars. The finders of these special tickets are granted a tour of the secret candy factory, as well as a lifetime supply of chocolate. Wonka tempts each of the children, who eventually disobey his orders. One by one, each child disappears from the tour, until ultimately Charlie Bucket is the only remaining child.
“Like Willy Wonka, Live! Casino has brought a new level of entertainment and energy to the region,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “We hope the community joins in this fun event and the many offerings the casino has planned for the summer months.”
