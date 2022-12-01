Live! Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating its second anniversary along with its more than $155 million of investments to the economy. Figures released Wednesday provide a glimpse of the entertainment facility’s direct and indirect impact since opening in November 2020.
Over the past 12 months, Live! Casino paid nearly $1.2 million in local taxes to Hempfield Township, along with an additional $54 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in gaming taxes.
The world-class entertainment facility also has supported residents with family-sustaining jobs by delivering nearly $22 million in compensation, including salaries, wages and benefits. The casino currently employs 521 local team members. More than 227 of them received promotions throughout the year.
Businesses within the community also came out as winners, given the casino’s investment of more than $15 million spent in goods and services. Of this amount, $11 million was delivered to local businesses, while nearly $3.5 million was invested in women- and minority-owned businesses.
“Our main goal at Live! Casino has always been focused on how we can impact our local community in a positive manner,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “As an entertainment destination for the region, we are happy to continue to provide these meaningful investments, while serving as an advocate for our local business community.”
Local charitable organizations received a boost with $70,000 in contributions from Live! Casino’s Giveback Box program. The program is part of the “Live! in the Community” efforts in Pittsburgh.
Beyond investments and donations, jackpot winnings by customers increased by 58% totaling nearly $70 million in payouts.
The success of Live! Casino hinges on the continued investments made at the facility based on customer feedback. In 2022, Live! Casino opened its new 7,000-square-foot event and entertainment space, The Venue at Live! Casino; a new Poker Room; and the FanDuel FanCave and upgraded its High-Limit Room.
