Live! Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating its second anniversary along with its more than $155 million of investments to the economy. Figures released Wednesday provide a glimpse of the entertainment facility’s direct and indirect impact since opening in November 2020.

Over the past 12 months, Live! Casino paid nearly $1.2 million in local taxes to Hempfield Township, along with an additional $54 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in gaming taxes.

