Local municipalities have hit the jackpot when it comes to tax revenues from Westmoreland County’s Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
The Hempfield Township casino celebrated the nearly $21 million in tax proceeds that have gone to 38 municipalities and organizations in Westmoreland County through Local Share Account (LSA) grants.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh and its parent company, The Cordish Companies, hosted state legislators, Westmoreland County commissioners and grant recipients Tuesday for a luncheon at The Venue Live!.
State Sen. Kim Ward (R-39) said having a casino in the county has been a great asset.
(The state Senate and House) always get requests for money,” Ward said. “This has been just a huge extra pot of money to be able to help the region.”
Taxes from the casino have helped fund 77 projects since its doors opened in November 2020. The funding comes from both the Statewide and Category 4 Facilities Program (Westmoreland County), which are overseen by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The money has helped local governments in Westmoreland County fund a number of infrastructure projects, make repairs and upgrades to aging facilities and purchase much needed equipment.
Unity Township has received more than $1.2 million in funding from the LSA. Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto said the township still has five more bridges that need to be replaced. The township has already done the legwork of engineering and design, should more funding be available in the future.
The LSA grants have made it possible for smaller municipalities to complete projects it normally would have trouble fitting into tight budgets, O’Barto said.
“It would take a long time to come up with that kind of money,” O’Barto said. “We could not believe when we received $999,000 for a deficient bridge.”
Since the pandemic, the cost of local government has skyrocketed, O’Barto said. Being able to fund these projects with casino tax revenue has kept townships like Unity from raising their taxes, he said.
In addition to the bridge replacement, the township also received $187,500 to install a security fence at its public works building and $38,438 for a roof replacement.
Right next door to Unity Township, the city of Latrobe has also received a $337,816 windfall in LSA grants. That money has gone to upgrading the city’s traffic signals and replacing the light fixtures at its municipal building with LED lights.
Ralph Jenko, deputy mayor and city council member, said if some municipalities didn’t have access to grants from the state, like the LSA, or other organizations, they wouldn’t make it.
“We try to look everywhere for a helping hand,” Jenko said.
The lighting improvements throughout the city replace decades-old street lights and fixtures and is more than just a cosmetic upgrade.
“It’s not about having the newest, fancy lights,” Jenko said. “The LEDs are a lot more energy efficient.”
The utility cost for all those lights operated by the city is significant. While the efficiency of LEDs may be small if done by a single homeowner, the cost savings for the city is great.
Having the grant money from the LSA has allowed the city to make a simple upgrade that would have otherwise been postponed for something else, Jenko said.
Out of the nearly $21 million that has been put back into Westmoreland County through state taxes paid by the casino, Hempfield Township has received $4,021,881 as the host municipality.
“The casino opening in Hempfield Township has been a true blessing,” said Douglas Weimer, vice chair of the Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors. “Their presence and contributions have not only allowed us to reverse and improve the economy around the mall, but also enhance community resources and services for all our residents.”
The casino said it has generated nearly $519 million in investments in the economy since opening.
Those investments include $100 million in construction costs and jobs, $123 million in state gaming taxes, and $40 million in licensing fees. The casino has also paid nearly $55 million in employee compensation and benefits, $38 million in goods and services and $243,000 in charitable contributions from Live! Casino’s Giveback Box program.
The casino has also paid out more than $156 million in jackpot winnings.
State Rep. Jill Cooper (R-55) said the tax revenue from the casino has had a significant impact within her district, which has received about $1.2 million from the LSA.
“It allows municipalities to fund projects without tax increases which is important to all constituents,” Cooper said.
The casino has also provided the surrounding areas in Westmoreland County with much needed growth and careers for the area’s workforce.
The entertainment draw has been a great way to bring people into the area who may have otherwise not visited, Cooper said.
Bringing casinos and online gambling to Pennsylvania has become a sort of public-private partnership that has expanded the ability of local municipalities to maintain their communities.
“Nothing makes The Cordish Companies prouder than playing an important role in supporting and enhancing the communities in our area,” said Joe Weinberg, managing partner, The Cordish Companies. “We appreciate our team members, the elected officials and local organizations for their leadership and commitment to building a stronger Westmoreland County through our continued partnership.”
Live! Casino plans to keep making a positive impact on the community. It has some “grand ideas” to attract more visitors from farther out, giving them a reason to visit Westmoreland County, said Sean Sullivan, general manager for Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
“While (Monday’s) celebration of these grants is a significant investment, we also remain committed to the community by supporting local families with employment opportunities and to local charities through volunteering and donations,” Sullivan said.
