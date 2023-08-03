Live! Casino to host second annual Car Cruise Aug. 6

Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot in Hempfield Township. Last year’s event registration sold out quickly with 600 vehicles. The casino is expecting even more this year. Anyone interested in showcasing their vehicle is encouraged to register online now.

Get ready to rev those engines, dance to live music, and enjoy delicious food and drinks when Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot in Hempfield Township.

Admission to the event is free to the public, but if you wish to showcase a vehicle, there is a $10 fee to register. Registration is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles, and every registered entrant will receive a dash plaque and T-shirt upon entry. Additionally, each registered entrant will receive $10 in free play to be used at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

