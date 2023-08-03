Get ready to rev those engines, dance to live music, and enjoy delicious food and drinks when Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot in Hempfield Township.
Admission to the event is free to the public, but if you wish to showcase a vehicle, there is a $10 fee to register. Registration is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles, and every registered entrant will receive a dash plaque and T-shirt upon entry. Additionally, each registered entrant will receive $10 in free play to be used at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
“We’re revving up the nostalgia as we gear up for our second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “The cruise will be an exciting, fun-filled time when we can celebrate the craftsmanship and timeless beauty of these vintage and classic vehicles.”
This year’s event will feature retired Pittsburgh Steelers legends Mel Blount, Louis Lipps and Mike Merriweather in the Black & Gold Corner. In addition, there will be live music from Moving in Stereo, a Cars tribute band; food trucks and a beer garden; 50/50 drawing; raffles; a special Ford Mustang section, and hourly drawings for autographed Steelers items. Plus, one lucky person in attendance will win two tickets to a 2023 Steelers home game.
Adding to the excitement is the launch of Live! Casino’s Hot August Nights promotion. Guests can earn entries from Aug. 1-27 while playing with their Live! Rewards card for the chance to win cash, free play and the grand prize of a classic car. Winners will be selected Aug. 25-27.
Spots to display your vehicle in this year’s Live! Casino Car Cruise are anticipated to sell out, and interested participants are encouraged to pre-register before all the spots are taken. Visit Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/CarCruise and click the “Register Now” button.
