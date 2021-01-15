Live! Casino Pittsburgh announced it has restored all jobs for employees following a mandatory statewide shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Pennsylvania’s newest casino and all of its amenities, including two restaurants, reopened on Jan. 4 at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
“Our team members mean a great deal to us,” General Manager Sean Sullivan said. “These are uncertain times, so we’re certainly happy that everyone can return to work in a safe environment. Hopefully, we can hire more talented people and make a larger impact on our local community.”
The casino is still hiring for a variety of jobs, including experienced table games dealers, slot technicians, restaurant servers and more. Individuals can apply for positions online and learn more about the company and its culture by visiting: www.WorkAtLive.com. The website is updated regularly to reflect new opportunities as they become available.
Live! Casino will continue to follow a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols through its “Play It Safe” program, which meets and exceeds state and federal requirements. Play It Safe focuses on masking, temperature checks, social distancing and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines and table game equipment. In addition, the facility boasts a state-of-the-art air purification system within the HVAC system and performs 12 air changes per hour throughout the property. Finally, the casino floor has plexiglass barriers between slot machines and table games to ensure proper physical distancing. The full Play It Safe plan can be found at: https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/play-it-safe.
