Live! Casino Pittsburgh has announced the launch of the “Giveback Box,” a donation box where guests can contribute slot tickets, cash or table game chips to support local charities.
The casino has two donation boxes located at the main entrance and the upstairs entrance to Sports & Social Steel City. Donations also can be made when cashing out slot tickets at the casino kiosks.
Each fiscal quarter, two charities are selected by Live! Casino’s Charitable Contributions Review Committee. At the end of the quarter, the donations are divided equally between the charities. The recipients for this quarter are the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity.
“As a proud member of the community, the Live! Casino family remains focused on giving back to worthy causes,” said Jill Eden, director of guest services.
“The casino receives frequent inquiries for donations and sponsorships, and this program showcases these organizations and allows our guests to give back as well.”
The Giveback Box program originated as a Live! in the Community effort, and each donation box displays the charities selected for each quarter. Guidelines for submitting donation requests can be found at https://pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/about-us/donation-request.
