Live! Casino announced the appointment of Brian Uran as vice president of marketing for its new $150-million gaming, dining and entertainment destination in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, set to open later this year.
In his role as vice president of marketing, Uran will focus on enhancing the customer experience throughout the property with new and exciting promotion launches, gaming features, and programs. He will oversee day-to-day operations of all aspects of the marketing division, including database marketing, advertising, public relations, player development, promotions and events, and operations. He is also leading the rollout and operation of the corporate online gaming platform.
A member of the Live! team before the first operation opened in Hanover, Maryland, in 2011, Uran worked his way up the ranks in several departments, including slots, table games, promotions, players club and database marketing, before assuming his current role.
During his tenure in Maryland, he helped to strengthen the Live! Rewards Club, which has been nationally recognized by USA Today as one of the top customer loyalty programs in the country. Uran was also integral in launching the innovative Giant Jackpots program, a mystery slot progressive, which was the first slot program of its kind in the state of Maryland guaranteed to hit between $50,000 and $100,000.
He also spearheaded the development and launch of the My Live! Rewards mobile app, which is a platform that allows guests to access the latest Live! information, including the newest promotions, rewards and programs, as well as managing hotel bookings, reviewing recent game play activity, and even ordering a drink to their seat while playing at the casino.
