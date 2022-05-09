Live! Casino recently announced its upcoming Pro Bulls & Barrels Rodeo and Concert to be held June 4-5. This event will begin Live! Casino’s Summer Series of outdoor events and is one of three events being held over the next few months.
The rodeo starts the weekend off with an entertaining, thrilling display of what it means to be a true cowboy. Spectators will enjoy professional bull riding, barrel racing, trick ropers, rodeo clowns and more. Each rodeo show will last from 3 to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and will be held in the casino’s parking lot toward Sears. On Saturday night, there will be a live concert (musical performer to be announced) that will rock the party from 8 to 10 p.m. All event details are subject to permits and approvals.
Guests are invited to attend both rodeo events, as well as the concert. There will be food concessions, drinks and food trucks on site.
“We are excited to announce our Outdoor Summer Series and to kick things off with our rodeo and concert weekend on June 4-5,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “The Summer Series will be a fun time for all ages. Dust off your favorite pair of cowboy boots and join us.”
Live! Casino is also planning its second annual “Summerfest” event, which will be held on July 16, and its first Car Cruise, Festival and Fundraiser that is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Tickets to the Pro Bulls & Barrels event will be available in two different options: general and VIP. General admission will be $25 per person or $12.50 for kids under age 12, while VIP tickets will be $50 each. Purchase tickets at Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/LiveSummerSeries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.