Live! Casino has announced it’s now hiring for managerial, supervisory and salaried positions.
To apply and learn more about the company and its culture, applicants should visit www.WorkAtLive.com. The website is updated regularly and will reflect new opportunities as they become available.
Casino officials recommend applicants apply online if possible, as the Live! Casino Recruitment Center will open to the public on Aug. 24.
Representatives from Live! Casino will be available to answer questions and provide additional information. Once an application is submitted, job interviews will be scheduled and held at the Recruitment Center.
The new, $150-million Live! Casino at Westmoreland Mall will create more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents. More than 100 of those positions are for table games dealers. Expected to open in late 2020, it will feature more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, dining and entertainment space, including 750 slots, approximately 30 live-action table games and a sportsbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.