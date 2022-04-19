Live! Casino today announced that it will open its brand new 7,000-square-foot event and entertainment space, The Venue at Live! Casino, in late June. The space is poised to become one of the most sought-after event and entertainment venues in the region for corporate functions, weddings, concerts and special events.
Live! Casino’s newest offering will accommodate up to 780 guests with adjustable layouts and state-of-the-art audio/visual for wedding receptions, cocktail parties, theatre presentations, live entertainment events and more. Event guests will have access to the services and amenities of the world-class casino entertainment property including Sports and Social Steel City, PBR Cowboy Bar, an exclusive private event entrance and covered parking garage.
“We are setting a new standard for all meetings and events in the region with The Venue at Live! Casino,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. “Led by a best-in-class team, this most recent investment is focused on making your experience unforgettable from the moment you step onto our property to the moment you leave.”
Live! Casino also announced it will provide a free wedding dress, or free his and her wedding rings to qualifying couples who book now and who have their wedding reception in 2022 at The Venue. The space provides the excitement of a Las Vegas resort, while offering wedding guests a unique blend of gaming and attractions. Restrictions apply for the wedding incentive and are subject to details.
For more information, contact Live! Casino at 878-787-7770, or visit Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com.
