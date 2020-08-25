Live! Casino Pittsburgh announced it is now hiring for food and beverage positions. Some of the roles now available are prep cooks, line cooks, food servers, bartenders, cocktail servers, hostesses and bar support staff. To apply and learn more about the company and its culture, applicants should visit www.WorkAtLive.com. The website is updated regularly and will reflect new employment opportunities as they become available.
While it is recommended that applicants apply online if possible, the Live! Casino Recruitment Center at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township is open to the public. Representatives from Live! Casino will be available to answer questions and provide additional information. Interviews for food and beverage positions will be scheduled for early September and held at the Recruitment Center.
The new, $150-million Live! Casino will create more than 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents. More than 100 of those positions are for table games dealers. Expected to open in late 2020, the casino will feature more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, dining and entertainment space, including 750 slots, approximately 30 live-action table games, and a sportsbook.
