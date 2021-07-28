There was little opposition at a public hearing held Tuesday regarding the conditional use approval for a proposed bus terminal at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority solicitor Dan Hewitt presented the authority’s plans to the Unity Township Supervisors for a “terminal,” which according to township zoning code requires at least a 5-acre plot of land. The airport, Hewitt stated, exceeds 800 acres, of which two acres will be utilized for the bus terminal.
In addition, Hewitt noted that the proposed terminal is exempt from stormwater management application, along with the fact that the authority is also requesting paving and landscaping waivers as well.
The conditional use plan has already been discussed by the township planning commission and is scheduled to come before that body.
The hearing is a required step in the process so supervisors can gauge any public opposition to the plan.
Gabe Monzo, executive director for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, testified that the airport actually owns in excess of 1,000 acres — 800 of which are part of this same tax map parcel, which is way more than the five acres required for this type of conditional use, according to township zoning laws.
He also informed the supervisors that access to the site would be off of state Route 981, but there would also be access — if this is approved — through Kilo Drive, which is a private, airport access road, not a township maintained road.
The proposed terminal, Monzo explained, is planned for an area adjacent to the airport’s public safety building and is a fenced-in area that has existed for many year.
Township zoning law states that a terminal may not be within 300 feet of existing homes, public or private schools, hospitals or parks, which Monzo confirmed the proposed site would not be.
Assuming all approvals are obtained, the airport authority has a pending lease with DMJ Transportation Inc. for the terminal to be used to house school buses. DMJ currently is contracted with Greater Latrobe School District to provide bus transportation.
Only one member of the public attended to provide opposition. Todd Frescura expressed a variety of concerns ranging from the condition of the lot in inclement weather to overall security and access to the site by drivers.
He presented photographs he took of the site, that included a time when a gate was left open and a DMJ bus was seen parked at the site for more than a day. Ultimately Gary Falatovich, township solicitor, disallowed the testimony, because Frescura admitted he lives some 3 miles away from the airport and the conditional use of the site would not negatively impact his property.
Hewitt did point out to the supervisors that Frescura is a part-time bus driver for A.J. Meyers — a competing bus line — and perhaps his motivation was of more from a financial standpoint.
“I just think it’s a safety hazard,” Frescura said. “My property is not impacted.”
Hewitt shot back that, “It’s irrelevant. He’s just here out of financial interest.”
No action was taken at the hearing and Falatovich said supervisors will vote on approval of the proposed terminal at their next meeting.
