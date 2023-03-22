Little girl requested donations for pugs instead of birthday gifts

Joanna Hadad was playing “vet office” and building doghouses out of LEGOs when she asked her mother if they could take presents to puppies that needed homes.
“She has always loved pugs so I immediately thought of Guardian Angels Pug Rescue,” Holly Hadad said about her daughter. “Joanna then came up with the idea to have her party guests bring a present for the puppies. She was so excited when she saw what we had collected.”
Joanna, who lives in North Huntingdon, turned 4 on March 2. Her party guests brought enough dry and canned food, treats, toys and cleaning supplies to fill up the back of their vehicle. On Friday, the mother and daughter took the donations to the pug rescue in Derbytown.
Patti Levay, founder of the nonprofit rescue (GAPR), was surprised and appreciative of the donations, and Joanna was delighted to meet the pugs in residence.
“She didn’t even want to pose for pictures of the donations,” Levay said. “She just wanted to play with the dogs.”
Hadad and her husband Steve have two of their own pugs. Murphy is 8 and Duke is 5. They’ve attended Levay’s annual fundraising pug festival three times, so they were familiar with what GAPR does.
“And we love pugs,” Hadad said. “They are very sweet and very compassionate and loyal. They are good lap dogs and so good with Joanna and our son Cooper, who is 9 months old.”
Levay takes in homeless pugs and pug wannabees and prepares them for adoption. They come from various backgrounds, including owner surrenders. Last year she took in eight pugs and seven French bulldogs that had been rescued from China.
The arrangements were made through China Rescue Dogs, a nonprofit in North Carolina that has saved thousands of dogs from meat markets, restaurants and other deplorable situations in China. The veterinarian fees and transportation cost about $3,000 for each dog, and one of Levay’s friends sponsored all the ones that were sent to her rescue. Some of them had health issues and physical challenges, like missing a leg, but adoption applications quickly poured in.
Since GAPR depends on community support, Joanna’s birthday party donations and kindness were well received.
“I was amazed that they taught their 4-year-old such compassion and understanding about animals being neglected,” Levay said. “What a wonderful family.”
Hadad is proud of her daughter.
“We wanted to give back to others,” she said, “and Joanna is finally at that age where she can understand that more.”
GAPR currently has 13 dogs available for adoption, including one pug and four French bulldogs from China.
Donations to the rescue can be dropped off by appointment by calling Levay at 724-537-3466, or they can be sent directly to Guardian Angels Pug Rescue, 259 Derbytown Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. More information about the adoptable dogs and photos can be found at Guardian Angels Pug Rescue on Facebook.
