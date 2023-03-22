Little girl requested donations for pugs instead of birthday gifts

Joanna Hadad, who turned 4 on March 2, asked her birthday party guests to bring donations to Guardian Angels Pug Rescue instead of presents. She is shown here, surrounded by pugs, after dropping off the donated supplies to the Derbytown rescue.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Joanna Hadad was playing “vet office” and building doghouses out of LEGOs when she asked her mother if they could take presents to puppies that needed homes.

“She has always loved pugs so I immediately thought of Guardian Angels Pug Rescue,” Holly Hadad said about her daughter. “Joanna then came up with the idea to have her party guests bring a present for the puppies. She was so excited when she saw what we had collected.”

