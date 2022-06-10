Visitors to the Ligonier Country Market and Children’s Community Garden are now able to borrow books from a new Little Free Library (LFL). The LFL, installed there in memory of avid gardener and reader Cathie Donohoe who died in December 2021 of cancer, was dedicated June 5. A former social worker, Donohoe, of Jeannette, worked at Excela Health Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals, Hempfield Manor and more.
“I know I wanted to put it somewhere in nature,” said Kristy Mathews of Derry and Donohoe’s close friend who worked with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association on the project.
A Pennsylvania State University graduate, Donohoe was “very green” her friend said, and she enjoyed recycling, composting, canning, cooking and her patio’s many bird feeders. She and her husband, Tom, raised steers, hogs and chickens on their Saltsburg farm for 28 years before moving to Jeannette. Donohoe also volunteered with wildlife rescue and rehabilitation service, Wild Life Works in Youngwood.
“We are honored to work with Kristy and her family and friends to memorialize someone so dear to them in a way that will preserve her memory for years to come, by allowing new memories to be made by those children and families who visit the Little Free Library at our facility,” said Susan Huba, executive director of Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
Little Free Library is a worldwide book sharing nonprofit to expand book access. Each of the cabinet-like structures is registered with the Wisconsin-based organization and has an official charter sign.
“Once you’re a Little Free Library steward, you have access to steward services like exclusive book giveaways, a private Facebook group and a listing on our world map and our new mobile app,” said Margret Aldrich, director of communications for Little Free Library.
There are roughly 2,500 LFLs in Pennsylvania and more than 125,000 worldwide and in all 50 states.
The redwood LFL that pays tribute to Donohoe was built by Mathews’ friend, Tim Copper, with wood donated by another friend, Evelyn Gillis. It is 24 inches wide, 36 inches high and 17 inches deep. With four shelves, it’s a bit larger than many LFLs, Mathews said, so that it can hold larger children’s books along with Donohoe’s favorite gardening books, book marks and even seed packets that borrowers can use to enhance their own gardens. Additional books are being donated by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier.
The LFL’s outside has a plaque that reads, “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” and each book will have a stamp that says, “In loving memory of Cathie Donohoe.”
And as homage to Donohoe and her husband’s “hippie” days, the LFL’s inside is lined in bright yellow, blue and red tie dye fabric.
“We lived in a ’68 Dodge van for about nine months and lived on broccoli and bread in ’73,” Tom Donohoe remembered.
And what’s inside will also honor his wife’s love of reading.
“Cathie kept a journal of all the books she read from 1996 – hundreds and hundreds – and would write a little something about the book,” he said. “She was just such a caring person.”
“I thought this is exactly what she would have wanted,” Mathews said, “I really think that she had a hand in all of that; it is the ideal setting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.