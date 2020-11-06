The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is hosting a free Mini-Grant Workshop for nonprofits and municipalities located along the Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland County beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 State Route 30 East in Unity Township. Participants are asked to enter at the glass door at the new addition to the museum that houses Serro’s Diner.
This mini-grant opportunity requires a cash match and is designed for smaller projects for eligible 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and municipalities. Participants in the workshop will preview the grant application and learn some tips for preparing a more competitive application. Projects to be considered for this grant cycle will apply to one of three themes: education, nature and preservation.
For more information, contact Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor executive director Lauren Koker at lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.