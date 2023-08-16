The Lincoln Highway Experience will host its third Lincoln Highway Talk of the year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum in Unity Township.
Writer and historian Ray Wotkowski will give a presentation titled “Fred Duesenberg’s Final Journey” based on the research for his upcoming book on the topic. The talk will highlight the life and achievements of Frederick Duesenberg (1876-1932) – one of America’s most accomplished early automobile designers – as well as the details of his fatal automobile accident on the Lincoln Highway near Jennerstown in July of 1932.
“The importance of this talk is to correct some of the rumors and misinformation surrounding Fred Duesenberg’s crash,” said Wotkowski. “My goal is to establish the historical facts of Duesenberg’s last journey and the legacy which lives on in the Jennerstown, Johnstown and Stoystown communities.”
The Lincoln Highway Experience hosts presenters like Wotkowski every quarter. Spencer Simpson, site director at the Lincoln Highway Experience, thinks it is the perfect venue to feature the Duesenberg presentation.
“The story of the Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland County is much deeper and richer than most people realize,” Simpson said. “We hope to enrich the community with stories, memories and events that connect them with Lincoln Highway communities nationwide.”
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to tour the museum at a discounted rate. All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. For more information, contact Simpson at office@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
