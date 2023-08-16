Lincoln Highway Experience

The Lincoln Highway Experience will host its third Lincoln Highway Talk of the year at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum in Unity Township.

Writer and historian Ray Wotkowski will give a presentation titled “Fred Duesenberg’s Final Journey” based on the research for his upcoming book on the topic. The talk will highlight the life and achievements of Frederick Duesenberg (1876-1932) – one of America’s most accomplished early automobile designers – as well as the details of his fatal automobile accident on the Lincoln Highway near Jennerstown in July of 1932.

