The Lincoln Highway Experience hosts its second Lincoln Highway Talk of the year on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum.
Local writer, historian and Latrobe Bulletin/Ligonier Echo reporter Jennifer Sopko will present her talk titled “Idlewild Park: History and Memories of a Lincoln Highway Landmark.” The talk will feature highlights from the rich history of Idlewild Park as a Lincoln Highway attraction from its early beginning as a picnic grove to the addition of electric-powered rides and themed park areas such as Story Book Forest and Mister Rogers’ Land of Make-Believe.
