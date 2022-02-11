The Lincoln Highway Experience, located at 3435 Route 30 East, Unity Township, will host its first Lincoln Highway Talk of 2022, “Good Neighbors: Benedictine Monks Along the Lincoln Highway in Pennsylvania,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The talk will be presented by St. Vincent College (SVC)’s Father Brian Boosel, who will discuss how the history of the Lincoln Highway is interwoven with that of St. Vincent Archabbey and SVC.
The cost of admission is $5 per person. No reservation is required. Coffee and cookies will be provided for a suggested donation of $1.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and St. Vincent Archabbey’s requirements, all attendees must wear masks to this talk and practice social distancing as much as possible.
Boosel, OSB, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of history at SVC. He has a Master of Divinity from St. Vincent Seminary, a Master of Arts in European History from Slippery Rock University, and earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Early Modern European History at the Catholic University of America. His focus in history is France and England from the Renaissance and Reformation periods through the Victorian age. Father Brian is also interested in the local history of St. Vincent and its neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.