Lincoln Highway SupperMarket set to reopen June 17

The Lincoln Highway SupperMarket is set to resume weekly dinners beginning June 17.
From 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday from June 17 through September 9, the Lincoln Highway SupperMarket, located between Latrobe and Ligonier at the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, will offer many a la carte options.
Whether eating on-site under the shade of the trees and listening to music or grabbing take-out, those attending are sure to find something every family member will enjoy. This year’s SupperMarket will feature dishes from several local restaurants and chefs: Aroma Italiano, Catering Creations, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, and Grateful Smoke BBQ.
This year, seating at picnic tables will be limited to family and friends. Additional space will be available for those bringing their own chairs. No outside food is permitted.
Guests should honor social distancing and wear a mask when they are not eating. Tables and bathrooms will be sanitized after each use. Indoor restrooms will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There is a $3 parking fee.
For more information, visit www.LHHC.org, click on Lincoln Highway Experience and then Lincoln Highway SupperMarket, or call the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor at 724-879-4241. Cancellations, due to foul weather, will be posted on the website by noon each Wednesday.
The Lincoln Highway Experience reopened Monday, observing its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last visitors admitted at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.