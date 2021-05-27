Lincoln Highway SupperMarket returning June 2

The eighth annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket is set to resume beginning June 2.
From 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday from June 2 through Aug. 25, the Lincoln Highway SupperMarket, located between Latrobe and Ligonier at the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, will offer weekly dinners during an open-air food festival.
Guests can enjoy breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music.
“We are thrilled to be hosting another season of SupperMarket” said Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience. “This is hands-down our most popular event here at the museum.”
The cost is $5 per car for admission. There is an additional cost for food purchased from vendors. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees also bring chairs or blankets, especially for those arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
Local chefs featured this year include Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, Blended n’ Brewed, and Bella Terra Vineyards.
This year’s live entertainment schedule features: Three Good Reasons (June 2), Tim Roberts & Stacey Meyers (June 9), DejaVu (June 16), Detention (June 23), Gary Stewart (June 30), The Hamilton Ave. Band (July 7), Max Keefer (July 14), Adam Fitz (July 21), Detention (July 28), Tim Bush (Aug. 4), DejaVu (Aug. 11), Gashouse Annie (Aug. 18) and Tim Roberts & Stacey Meyers on Aug. 25.
For more information, contact Koker at lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
