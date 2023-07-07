The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is currently taking applications for its 2023 Mini Grant Opportunity for nonprofits and municipalities located within the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Franklin, Fulton and Adams counties.
This opportunity requires a 50/50 cash match and is designed for smaller projects for eligible 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and municipalities. Nonprofit organizations must also be registered with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Charitable Organizations and possess a current BCO#. Projects to be considered for this grant cycle will apply to one of three themes: Education; Conservation, or Preservation. A maximum of $10,000 will be awarded to any one mini-grant project.
This mini-grant funding was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program and the Heritage Ares Program under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. Mini-grants may not be used as a match for other DCNR-funded projects.
Our most recent awardees include The Westmoreland Cultural Trust, The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, the Greensburg Art Club, and the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program in Westmoreland County; the Fulton County Historical Society in Fulton County, and the Totem Pole Playhouse and Franklin County Historical Society-Kittochtinny in Franklin County.
For nonprofits submitting grant applications, five copies of their application, with one copy of each required attachment, must be received by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Applications can be either emailed to director@lhhc.org or mailed to LHHC, 3435 Route 30 E, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For more information contact Kim Cady, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, at director@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
