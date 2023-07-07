Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is currently taking applications for its 2023 Mini Grant Opportunity for nonprofits and municipalities located within the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Franklin, Fulton and Adams counties.

This opportunity requires a 50/50 cash match and is designed for smaller projects for eligible 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and municipalities. Nonprofit organizations must also be registered with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Charitable Organizations and possess a current BCO#. Projects to be considered for this grant cycle will apply to one of three themes: Education; Conservation, or Preservation. A maximum of $10,000 will be awarded to any one mini-grant project.

