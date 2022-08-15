Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor will host its Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5-8 p.m. at the Latrobe Country Club.
Guests will be recognizing the history and legacy of the LHHC, which celebrates the Lincoln Highway, America’s first coast-to-coast highway.
According to a press release provided by LHHC Executive Director Lauren Koker, the highway was started in 1913 by a group of mostly automobile business owners and entrepreneurs at a time when road maintenance was left to local governments.
The Lincoln Highway was a group effort to get the public to understand the importance of quality roadways and encourage leisure travel across the country in an automobile — a relatively new but increasingly affordable mode of transport at the time.
“It’s quite fitting to have this event at Latrobe Country Club because it is so tied to the heyday of the Lincoln Highway,” Koker said. “Latrobe Country Club, founded in 1920, is on the historic Lincoln Highway. Many of the original travelers of the highway through this part of Pennsylvania would have passed right by there in their Model Ts and other vehicles.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the anniversary plans to be delayed for over two years. It was originally set to take place in May 2020.
“Twenty-five years is such a landmark that we didn’t want to skimp on the celebration,” Koker said. “As a result, we made the theme of the party ‘Roaring 20s’ instead of a 25th anniversary celebration, since we’re now 27 years from our founding date.”
LHHC, a nonprofit organization, was designated in 1995 as part of the Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program by then-Gov. Tom Ridge. Its mission is to “identify, conserve, promote, and interpret the cultural, historical, natural, recreational, and economic resources along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties in Pennsylvania.”
The LHHC has been at the forefront of many projects, including the creation and printing of a Lincoln Highway Driving Guide; awarding of over $2 million in mini-grants (with funding originating from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) to nonprofit organizations and municipalities along the corridor); recording and transcribing over 30 oral histories from corridor residents; creation of a 200-mile “roadside museum” exhibit along the corridor, which includes 12 murals, over 60 interpretive exhibits, and the Lincoln Highway pump parade featuring over 20 professionally painted fiberglass gas pumps.
The nonprofit also has placed over 200 Lincoln Highway road signs along the corridor from Irwin in Westmoreland County to Abbottstown in Adams County, demonstrating the route of the original Lincoln Highway.
The group also worked to save the 18-foot high 1927 coffee pot in Bedford from demolition, and quickly raised funds to relocate and restore it, and put it on the National Register of Historic Places.
LHHC officials also have teamed with multiple career and technology centers in five school districts to create welded “Roadside Giants of the Lincoln Highway” sculptures.
In addition to commissioning 12 murals in various spots along with corridor, LHHC also secured $500,000 in funding to restore the historic Serro’s Diner, which was originally located in Irwin. The diner now serves as a centerpiece of the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum. The diner in 2014 was recognized with a Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Award.
The group in 2020 installed Abraham Lincoln cutouts onto the existing Lincoln Highway signs along the six-county corridor to further celebrate the 25th anniversary.
The Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration is sponsored by Joe and Allana Kondisko, 1st Summit Bank, OPCO, Somerset Trust Company, J.J. Hauser and Sons, Phyllis Bertok and Rich Lopretto, The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc., Ellen and Bob Piper, and Christine and Rege Tomsey. Additional support is provided by Art and Cheryl McMullen, the American Society of Highway Engineers (Harrisburg Chapter), the American Society of Highway Engineers (Southwest PA Chapter), the American Society of Highway Engineers (Altoona Chapter), and Go Laurel Highlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.