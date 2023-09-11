Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor recently awarded $30,000 to seven organizations within the six-county region represented by the LHHC in southwestern and south-central Pennsylvania.

The LHHC received over $115,000 in funding requests from 16 organizations and municipalities from five of the six counties it serves. The LHHC is thrilled to provide this financial support to its heritage partners. Mini-Grant Program funding aids in the completion of conservation, education and preservation projects across the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.