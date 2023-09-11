The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor recently awarded $30,000 to seven organizations within the six-county region represented by the LHHC in southwestern and south-central Pennsylvania.
The LHHC received over $115,000 in funding requests from 16 organizations and municipalities from five of the six counties it serves. The LHHC is thrilled to provide this financial support to its heritage partners. Mini-Grant Program funding aids in the completion of conservation, education and preservation projects across the region.
The Mini-Grant Program – funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – assists heritage-related sites, organizations and municipalities within the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, tours and other initiatives.
The 2023-24 Mini-Grants awardees:
- Westmoreland-Fayette Historical Society, $6,000, supports the West Overton wayside interpretive signage project to include 10 interpretive panels at the West Overton Village and Museums.
- Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier, $4,000, supports a rainwater-based efficient watering system that enhances the sculpture garden’s resilience and reduces water consumption.
- Fort Loudon Historical Society, $8,500 for installation of 10 interpretive wayside panel exhibits at the Fort Loudon site.
- Adams County Arts Council, $3,000, supports Arts Oasis on Lincoln Square, an outdoor arts initiative in downtown Gettysburg.
- Westmoreland Performing Arts, $2,500, supports the stage adaptation of the popular children’s book “Go Discover Westmoreland” to be performed free of charge at local elementary schools.
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, $3,500, supports a sinkhole watershed restoration project in Unity Township at the intersection of Fred Rogers Drive (Old Route 30) and U.S. Route 30 east.
- Westmoreland Cultural Trust, $2,500, supports the exterior marble repair and masonry cleaning at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is supported by DCNR. Funding for the Mini-Grant program is provided via DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program and administered by the LHHC Mini-Grant Committee.
