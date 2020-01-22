The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved a solar panel installation not addressed by current zoning laws.
Board members considered the special exception request from applicant Mark Will Sr., of 374 Thomas Road, during a public hearing on Tuesday night.
Bryan Rosatti, project manager for Greensburg-based Green Solar Systems LLC, testified on Will’s behalf at the hearing.
The solar array, consisting of three strings with a total 44 modules, would be attached to the roofs of a single family home and garage located on Will’s approximately two-acre property.
The panels will supply electricity directly to the house, rather than storing it in batteries. Microinverters beneath the cells will convert the sun’s direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) for home use, Rosatti explained.
The proposed installation passed wind and snow loads for this area, according to an engineering study from Vector Engineering.
Zoning hearing board chairman Scott Gongaware asked about potential glare risks, visibility and the structural integrity of the roofs.
Although the section on the garage will face the street, the all-black LG-brand panels are designed to absorb sunlight and reduce reflection, Rosatti explained. The mounting hardware would be tucked underneath the panels and include black rails.
Each low-profile solar panel measures less than two inches thick, according to Rosatti. Overall, the installation would add a maximum 6 inches of height to the buildings.
TKL Code Inspection Services will also check the site for the building permit, zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma said.
The zoning hearing board’s approval is contingent upon compliance with all Pennsylvania municipal regulations for solar panels.
The township received one telephone inquiry about the hearing, but no objections to the solar proposal, Nieusma said.
Will had to request a special exception from the zoning hearing board for his plan, as Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance does not include regulations for solar panels. The zoning ordinance states that any use not specifically addressed may be authorized if it does not detrimentally affect the neighborhood.
Solar power technology will be discussed at the planning commission meeting Thursday, Nieusma told the Bulletin.
Nieusma said he discovered that the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code includes definitions for renewable resources that would apply.
In other business, the zoning hearing board reelected Gongaware as chairman, with Bob Smithley serving as vice chairman and Linda McDowell as secretary for 2020. Attorney Mark Sorice will continue as board solicitor.
The zoning hearing board also set its regular meeting schedule for 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
