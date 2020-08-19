The Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved yet another residential solar panel installation — its second this year and fourth over the last 12 months.
David Horner plans to affix a single solar panel array on the roof of an existing garage at his 1270 Griffith Road home. Power Home Solar, based in Sarver, is the listed contractor for the proposed equipment.
Horner’s special exception application came before the zoning hearing board during a public hearing Tuesday. For uses that are not currently defined in Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance — such as solar technology — residents must request a special exception from the board.
Township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma presented the plan to the board on Horner’s behalf.
Solicitor Mark Sorice explained that the zoning hearing board has the legal authority to grant the special exception request under both Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance and the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
“Under Pennsylvania law, the Municipalities Planning Code, what is not specifically provided for in the ordinance that would constitute a lawful activity would presume to be permitted within a particular use,” Sorice said.
A quorum of zoning hearing board members unanimously approved the special exception appeal after a quick 10-minute hearing. Secretary Bob Smithley and first alternate member Doug Kurtz attended the hearing in person at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, while second alternate member Ed Oles joined remotely via the Zoom online video conferencing service. Smithley served as acting chairman.
Nieusma said that Horner’s proposed solar array was no different than prior applications that have come before the board, except that it would be roof-mounted rather than ground-mounted.
Nevertheless, the solar panels would not be visible from Griffith Road or from behind Horner’s property, he said.
The township did not receive any calls or letters in support of or opposed to Horner’s plan. None of the nine neighbors contacted about the hearing registered comments. Nobody from the public attended the hearing in person or on Zoom. The zoning hearing board had no questions about the special exception request.
“The township does not oppose this. We’re in favor,” Nieusma said.
Ligonier Township has addressed two residential solar installations in 2019 and two so far in 2020, with yet another on the radar, according to Nieusma.
Given the frequency of solar panel applications, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission is working on a possible amendment to the zoning ordinance that adds solar panels as a permitted use that could be approved by the zoning officer rather than having the zoning hearing board rule on a special exception request.
Nieusma’s recommendation was to add single-family home solar arrays to the approved permit chart in the ordinance for each zoning district and retain the zoning hearing board procedure for multi-family houses and commercial properties.
The amendment has yet to be recommended to the township’s board of supervisors for consideration.
