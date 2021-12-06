Carl Smith didn’t plan on writing a children’s book when he made up a story to tell his children one Christmas Eve.
He told it because their lengthy wish lists to Santa Claus were filled with too many impossible requests for gifts.
He told them about a girl who spent all year writing her 400-page list and how she was shocked when she saw how much she had asked for when Santa actually brought it.
His three children — there were later seven — loved the story so much that he wrote it down the next day. That was in the early 1970s, and after that he read the story to them every Christmas Eve.
Half a century later, Smith, who lives in Ligonier Township, is signing copies of “The Really, Really Long Christmas List” at book signing events and placing them in local stores.
He never expected that from a story he made up to amuse his own children and in a roundabout way teach them the lesson that there are more important things than what’s under the Christmas tree.
Smith teaches high school classes for credits and GED diplomas at Westmoreland County Prison and has published articles in the correctional education field. Publishing his children’s book was in the back of his mind for years, but he never got around to doing it.
“I couldn’t get anyone to illustrate it,” he said. “I put ads in college newspapers looking for someone in their art departments, but nobody even answered. I approached people who did sketches at Fort Ligonier Days, but I could never get anybody to do it. I was going to pay someone, but no one was interested.”
When the subject came up a few years later, a co-worker suggested his son who had studied art.
“His drawings were amazing,” Smith said.
And that’s how Matt Whittaker of Mount Pleasant came aboard to illustrate the 38-page paperback book.
The girl in the story is nameless so that she can represent any child. She’s not actually greedy, but just very enthusiastic about Christmas and gets caught up in adding to her wish list every day. It gets to the point of not doing anything else. She passes up playing with her siblings and friends and she stays away from the water at the beach so that her growing list won’t get wet. She even gave up trick or treating and by the time Halloween came, she had reached 12,190 items on her list.
It took 414 trips up and down the steps for the girl to place all the pages of her list under the tree on Christmas Eve. She was falling asleep in her bedroom when she heard Santa come. And he left. And he came back because the little girl wanted so much.
She sneaked downstairs when Santa was making a return trip to the North Pole just to get more gifts for her. She was shocked to see that there were so many packages in the room that she had to climb over them. They were in the yard, down the sidewalk and as far as she could see.
It would take her all year to open them, maybe even longer. She would miss being with her family and friends, and playing and being outside, like she missed those experiences when she was writing her list.
So she wrote a note to Santa, this time explaining that all she wanted were three gifts that were probably buried under the piles of boxes. She asked him to take the rest of them back and give them to other children. And he did.
“The moral of the story is obvious, that the secret to everything isn’t having everything,” Smith said. “It’s your family, your mother, your father, your friends. That’s where the value lies.”
Smith ordered only 50 copies when he had the book self-published in 2019.
He didn’t know what he was going to do with them when he had the box in the back of his car right before going to a staff Christmas party. He was in a parking lot elsewhere when he heard someone calling his name.
“I didn’t recognize who it was, and he drove over to me,” he said. “It turned out to be a student that I had in the jail, and he had a job and was married and had three kids.”
Kids? And it was Christmas.
“I told him, ‘I have something for you,’ and I went to the trunk of my car, broke open the box of books and gave him the first one,” Smith said. “I put his name in it and he was absolutely thrilled. When I went to the party and said that I had just picked up my books, someone told me to bring them in. Before I left for the evening, I had sold 30 without even trying.”
He dedicated the book to his children, writing at the beginning, “Their childhood enthusiasm, joy and hopeful innocence inspired this story. I am forever grateful for the gift of my children.”
Last year he gave each of them a personalized book as a keepsake of the longtime Christmas tradition from their childhood. At that gathering one son said to him, “Dad, you have to read this to the grandkids.”
Smith has 17 grandchildren ranging in age from 3 years old to one graduating from college. He read the book to the ones who were present.
“Honestly, when I started reading it and glanced up at some point, I saw all these little kids looking at me,” he said. “I kind of choked up. It was that emotional for me, and I didn’t expect that.”
He’s passing on the tradition in his own family. Some of his friends and co-workers told him that they are starting that Christmas tradition, too.
Last year, Smith sold 472 copies at book signings and various shops around the area. This year, they’re available at O’Shea’s Candy in Ligonier and Johnstown, Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe and Youngwood, Giant Eagle in Ligonier, Rick’s Tobacco Outlet on Route 30 in Hempfield Township, and other areas where they have not yet been placed. They are also available on Amazon.com.
Smith wrote another children’s book called “That Doesn’t Look Good” about a mess in a house being mistaken for a burglary. He’s looking for an illustrator for that one. He also wrote an adult book based on his experiences teaching inmates in the prison system, which is not ready yet for publication.
“I really love to write,” he said. “That’s my hobby.”
