The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce invites all to Ligonier’s Christmas Town Wide Open House, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
“Take a break from the hectic pace of the holidays, and enjoy the magic of Christmas here in Ligonier,” invites Executive Director Amy Beitel. “Throughout the day, enjoy our Christmas carolers and other delights as you stroll the streets of Ligonier. Horse drawn sleigh rides will also be available, weather permitting. You may even see Santa walking around Ligonier.”
