Have you always wanted to don a fancy hat while sipping mint juleps at the Kentucky Derby?
While it may not be Churchill Downs, you can still take part in all of the fun at the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 Night at the Races, to be held on May 14 at the company’s Fairfield Street fire hall.
According to Ginny Fitzner, secretary of the fire company and member of the auxiliary, hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:15 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and races will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $30 and will include an all-you-can eat buffet catered by Lisa Houser of Myriam’s Table. Soft drinks, beer and hard seltzer will be included with the ticket, while mint juleps and other cocktails will be available at an additional cost.
A prize will be awarded to the attendee wearing the best derby hat and pull tab games will be offered. The races will be called by a professional announcer and “It Takes Two” will be on hand to DJ.
She also noted that participants who are feeling lucky can also take their chances on a cork pull. “Lots of folks donate wines and spirits to us. You buy a cork and each cork matches with a bottle. You see what bottle your cork matches with and you win that bottle,” said Fitzner, whose husband, Peter, is a firefighter and the company’s treasurer.
“Folks have been very generous with donations,” she added. “It’s really nice.”
Sponsorships are being accepted for races for $150. Anyone wishing to buy and name a horse or jockey a horse may do so for $10 and $5, respectively. Small prizes will be awarded to both owners and jockeys if their horse wins.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the fire company’s truck fund, which has taken a hit in recent months.
In June of 2021, LVHC entered into a contract with Ohio’s Sutphen Corporation for a replacement for the current Tower 43, which has been in service since 2002. They were in the midst of raising funds when their purchase of the former borough building/police station took a large portion of the money.
The Ligonier Echo reported in February that the fire company purchased the building for $315,000 in a public auction. An additional five percent buyer’s premium brought the total to $330,750.
LVHC has utilized the building since the 1930s for storage of active apparatus, as well as a home for its 1927 American LaFrance Cosmopolitan engine. In addition, they use the building for storage of equipment and gear, meetings, a training room and offices.
Despite borough council voting to give or donate the building to the fire company, due to clauses in the Pennsylvania Borough Code, this was not permissible. While Ligonier Borough could have sold the the building directly to LVHC, the sale would have required a stipulation that the building would revert back to the borough should LVFC stop using it.
“This has set us back tremendously,” said Bill Stablein, vice president of LVHC. “That was money to use on the truck.”
Tower 43, which currently serves as both a Class A pumper and an aerial device, has pumping capabilities of upwards of 2,000 gallons per minute and can reach heights of 75 feet.
The new truck, according to Stablein, is “virtually identical.”
“We bought it 21 years ago and it has worked out so well,” Stablein commented. “It has been a very good addition to the fire company.”
“It has been a vital piece of apparatus and has become so popular. It goes on most structure fires and it is also used in rescues. We have been able to reach out 75 feet in various situations to get to people.”
Tower 43 assists numerous area fire departments and even other counties when in need.
While the current truck will no longer call Station 43 home once the new one arrives late this summer, it isn’t going too far. Stablein stated that a written purchase agreement is in place with the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Bradenville.
“We have beat two price increases on the truck since signing the contract,” said Stablein, who also noted that the company has never had to finance a truck. “It takes a lot of events to try to overcome this shortage, but we are working on it. We are doing the best we can trying to get our feet back on the ground.”
In addition to the Night at the Races, LVHC has a few other fundraisers slated for this summer.
Sub sales featuring subs from Conzatti’s in Johnstown will be held on April 30, June 25 and July 9 and the fire company will be selling hamburgers and hotdogs at The Stroll on August 12.
Fitzner was also exited to announce that they are planning an all-you-can-eat crab leg night at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse on July 25. Tickets will be available by pre-sale via Square at a later date. A price has not yet been set due to fluctuating market prices on crab.
“It will be family-style,” said Fitzner, who added that the idea came about while sitting at Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse discussing fundraising. It was Dave himself who made the suggestion. “We are basically taking over the restaurant that night. We are thrilled.”
Tickets for the Night at the Races, as well as the sponsorships and horse and jockey purchases, are available via Square on the company’s Facebook page, along with various ongoing raffles. Tickets may also be purchased by contacting Linda Ferry at Ferry Automotive at 724-238-4436.
