The Ligonier Valley YMCA is closer to its funding goals for updates to its facility and child care services after it received a $1.5 million state grant.
The funding provided through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) will cover about half of the $3 million project, according to Ligonier Valley YMCA President and CEO Larry Stormer. The RACP provides funding for improvements and new facilities related to “regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.
The renovations will bring not only new jobs related to the construction but the services provided by the YMCA, Stormer said.
“It’s a big operation which will increase the number of classrooms and teachers for child care, bringing more people into the borough,” he said.
Once completed, the roughly 100 kids enrolled in the area’s largest child care program at the YMCA will have a separate wing on the second floor. The new wing will consist of an additional two to three classrooms and will be kept separate from the member area of the building, with its own entrance. The additional space is needed because some of the age groups, especially infants, have waiting lists, Stormer said.
The project is part of the facility’s ongoing Utilizing Our Past for the Future renovation and expansion project which expands on the 80-year-old facility on West Church Street. In 2016, the building got its first expansion of 32,000 square-feet to help accommodate its more than 4,200 members.
Along with the expanded child care services, the renovations will include making the men’s locker room more accessible to individuals with physical disabilities by relocating it to the first floor and upgrading heating, ventilation, filtering and air conditioning systems. New windows and LED lighting will also be installed to help lower future energy costs.
“The renovation will greatly improve our long-term sustainability, making us energy efficient,” Stormer said.
The Ligonier Valley YMCA had originally planned for the updates back in early 2020 but plans were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stormer said the project was “rekindled” about six months ago and the infusion of funding through the RACP grant will help immensely.
“We’re grateful to state Rep. Leslie Rossi and state Sens. Kim Ward and Joe Pittman for their help,” Stormer said.
Rossi said in a press release she was happy to help provide funding for projects that make communities better places “to live, work and raise a family.”
“Without question, the Ligonier Valley YMCA is a leader in delivering irreplaceable services and programs, especially for our children and young adults,” Rossi said. “The lion’s share of this progress is thanks to the generosity, resources and tireless efforts of many local individuals, businesses and charitable organizations who recognize the importance of maintaining a full-service YMCA in Ligonier Borough.
“I look forward to the completion of these desperately needed facility upgrades, which will benefit residents of all ages for years to come.”
Stormer said the YMCA has been fortunate to have the community support it has, with membership up 110% from where it was pre-pandemic.
“This project will allow the Ligonier Valley YMCA to serve more people and serve them better,” Stormer said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.