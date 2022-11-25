Ligonier Valley receives $1.5 million state grant

The Ligonier Valley YMCA will receive a $1.5 million grant to help fund its ongoing Utilizing Our Past for the Future renovation and expansion project. The project will increase child care services while upgrades to the building will help make it more energy efficient.

The Ligonier Valley YMCA is closer to its funding goals for updates to its facility and child care services after it received a $1.5 million state grant.

The funding provided through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) will cover about half of the $3 million project, according to Ligonier Valley YMCA President and CEO Larry Stormer. The RACP provides funding for improvements and new facilities related to “regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

