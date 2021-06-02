Ligonier Valley High School will honor its Class of 2021 during a graduation ceremony set for 6 p.m. today, June 2, at Weller Field. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the high school auditorium; a ticket will only be needed for the indoor ceremony.
Annabella Schueltz, Lindsay McClelland and Mason Seftas are class valedictorians, while class president Eva Shearer is salutatorian.
Annabella Schuelz, the daughter of Kelly Schueltz and Jason Foust of Ligonier Township, plans to attend Penn State University to major in biomedical engineering.
She is a three-time letterwinner in softball, earned two letters in soccer and is a member of the LV Engineering Team, Spanish National Honor Society, National Honor Society, Interact, Student Council, Class Committee and Valley Youth Network CHIL.
She has been named the Rotary Student of the Month, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Society of Women Engineers Merit Award. Her scholarships include R.K. Mellon Family Scholarship of the Ligonier Valley Endowment, Gloria (Madorma) Quigley Memorial Scholarship, Sandra L. Neiderhiser Memorial Scholarship, Penn State White Trustee Scholarship and Penn State Provost Award.
Lindsay McClelland, the daughter of Harry and Michele McClelland of Ligonier, plans to attend Wake Forest University for computer science to potentially be a security software engineer.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Interact Club, SADD, Future Business Leaders of America, Treasurer of the Class, and she works at Ligonier Creamery
She served on the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society, and earned a Thoburn Foundation Scholarship.
Mason Seftas, the son of Paula and Jeff Seftas of Cook Township, plans to attend St. Vincent College to double major in mathematics and data science and play on its baseball team.
His school activities include the Air Force JROTC, Kitty Hawk Air Society, Future Business Leaders of America Vice-President, National Honor Society Vice-President, Spanish National Honor Society President, TEAMS Engineering, Baseball, Cross Country, Valley Youth Network, and Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League volunteer coaching.
He was a Pat Podlucky Memorial Scholar Athlete Award, and his scholarships include the Chancellor Scholarship, McConnaughey Scholarship, Westinghouse Family Scholarship, Ligonier Valley Endowment Scholarship, Rotary Club of Ligonier Scholarship Award, Nicholas Enos Memorial Scholarship, and Al Ludwig Memorial Fund Scholarship.
Eva Shearer, the daughter of Traci and Dwight Shearer of Ligonier Township, plans to attend Ohio State University’s honors program for biomedical engineering.
Her school activities include the Future Business Leaders of America — President, Swim Team 3 years, TEAMS Engineering Captain, Kitty Hawk — President, Cyber Patriot Captain, National Honor Society, Yearbook and Student Council (class president.)
Her awards include TEAMS National Conference Champions, Ligonier Valley High School Swim Team District Qualifier, Rotary Student of the Month, and Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award, and her scholarships include the R.K. Mellon Family Scholarship of the Ligonier Valley Endowment and Nick Neiderhiser Scholarship.
Ligonier Valley’s 2021 graduates include:
Matthew Dylan Alexander, Jared William Andrews, Brendan James Baird, MacKenzie Reece Baird, Nevaeh Marie Barnhart, Jacob Tanner Bleehash, Rebecca Naomi Blotzer, Dylan Scott Button, Aidan James Clark, Madison Nicole Clise, Julia Lee Collins,
Grace Montana Cunningham, Zachary William Custer, Ethen Charles Deemer, Elizabeth Jean Dickson, Adam Benjamin Droske, Colin Thomas Eslary, Zoe May Ferry, Mollie Elisee Fichet, Kyle James Fletcher, Collin Levi Fluke, Derek Daniel Fox,
Tristan Newbold Glenn, Logan Scott Glotfelty, Taylor John Greggerson, Mason Tamilyn Grimm, Marissa Marie Harkleroad, Gavin Paul Hartman, Francisco Magdaleno Hernandez, Mason David Herrholtz, Jennifer Anne Hiles, Todd Michael Hilsman, Nathanial Lee Hobaugh,
Jordan Elizabeth Hofecker, Tatum Paige Hoffman, Kailey Quinn Johnston, Ryan Michael Jones, Devin Abram Kauffman, Damian Michael Lee Kelley, Kaitlyn Marie Knopsnyder, Kennedy Paige Kokoski, Jesse Michael Kostley, Eden Christina Krouse, Desiree Lyn Linebarger,
Isabella Rae Lodovico, Michael Joseph Lovett, Joseph Alexander Lowry, Karly Jo Lupacchini, Bryton James Mack, Jonathon Clayton Manges, Savanah Michelle Martinez, Anna Margaret McCall, Lindsay Danielle McClelland, Paden Todd McIntosh, Alivia Mae Menzie, Alison Ann Mileca
Jonathan Donald Miller, Tristan Andrew Miller, Gracelyn Marie Mohnkern, Shane Garrett Murphy, Isaac Michael Neidbalson, Cameron Scott Nesmith, Blake Douglas Newhouse, Haylee June Oates, Christian David Oberley, Ava Marie Page, Tristin Caleb Peltz-Palko,
McKenna Elizabeth Peterman, Wade Allen Peters, Abigail Mary Piper, Chase Andrew Piper, Dylan Robert Piper, Gabriella Christine Piper, Jonathan Thomas Rankin, Travis Lee Rankin, Donovan Timothy Reim, Logan Thomas Riddell, Kurt Phillip Roadman, Alexander Morgan Rose
Haley Nichole Rummel, Matthew Lee Rummel, Phynn Eli Rundle, Annabella Marie Schueltz, Tyler Eugene Scritchfield, Grace Ann Sedewar, Mason James Seftas, Olivia Ellen Shafron, Eva Elizabeth Shearer, Morgan Elizabeth Shetler, Kalobe Adam Shipley, Aaron Lucas Smith,
Wesley Ryan Smykal, Sean David Solich, Sydney Lane Sowers, Audrianne Marie Speidel, Jennafer Megan Street, Zachary Evan Tenney, Lukas James Ulery, Owen Anthony Vadney, Bailey Rose Valentine, Isabella Zara Vargulish,
Lucas Robert Walker, Rhian Robert Ward, Ivan Dean Wieczorek, Matyson Marie Will, Morgan Jeanelle Wing, Carol Elizabeth Woods, Dakota Jordan Yates.
