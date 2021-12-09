A Ligonier Valley School District teacher is under investigation after a student made allegations of inappropriate behavior, including that the teacher sent lewd videos to a student or students.
Ligonier Valley Police Department Chief John Berger confirmed that accusations have been made about a teacher sending a lewd video to a student. He also said police are investigating, but that no charges have been filed.
“Multiple search warrants have been served on electronic devices and the Attorney General’s office is assisting in downloading, looking for evidence,” said Berger. “No criminal charges have been filed as of now.”
Parents turned to social media earlier this week out of concern. Superintendent Tim Kantor confirmed that the district is aware of the investigation and cooperating fully.
“We are cooperating with the Ligonier Valley Police Department on their investigation and following our district procedures,” said Kantor. “Steps have been put in place to ensure learner safety.”
The teacher has not been identified by police or the district. However, police confirmed the teacher has not been in school this week.
