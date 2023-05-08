Join the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association (LVRRA) for a new evening social event that will leave you with a history hangover. The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum will host the first annual “Railroad Rendezvous: An Evening of Music and History at the Darlington Station” Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The musical guest for this inaugural event is Cecelia “Cece” Otto of An American Songline, who will perform the world premiere of her new historical concert program, “Prohibition: 90 Years of Temperance, Temptation & Song.” Prohibition defined – and divided – America through the 1920s, ushering in an era of dizzying new freedoms even as it sought to curb some of the nation’s worst social ills. Beginning in the mid-19th century through the Jazz Age, popular song reflected both the scourge of alcohol abuse and the wistfulness of a people barred from partaking in one of their greatest pleasures. “Prohibition: 90 Years of Temperance, Temptation & Song” chronicles the entire era through the songs sung by both “wets” and “drys,” from Victorian parlor songs like “Father’s a Drunkard and Mother is Dead” to Tin Pan Alley favorites like Irving Berlin’s “See You in C-U-B-A” – and even speakeasy favorites like “The Charleston.” Cece will be accompanied on piano by Seton Hill University music education major Jennifer Kist.

