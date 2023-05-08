Join the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association (LVRRA) for a new evening social event that will leave you with a history hangover. The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum will host the first annual “Railroad Rendezvous: An Evening of Music and History at the Darlington Station” Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The musical guest for this inaugural event is Cecelia “Cece” Otto of An American Songline, who will perform the world premiere of her new historical concert program, “Prohibition: 90 Years of Temperance, Temptation & Song.” Prohibition defined – and divided – America through the 1920s, ushering in an era of dizzying new freedoms even as it sought to curb some of the nation’s worst social ills. Beginning in the mid-19th century through the Jazz Age, popular song reflected both the scourge of alcohol abuse and the wistfulness of a people barred from partaking in one of their greatest pleasures. “Prohibition: 90 Years of Temperance, Temptation & Song” chronicles the entire era through the songs sung by both “wets” and “drys,” from Victorian parlor songs like “Father’s a Drunkard and Mother is Dead” to Tin Pan Alley favorites like Irving Berlin’s “See You in C-U-B-A” – and even speakeasy favorites like “The Charleston.” Cece will be accompanied on piano by Seton Hill University music education major Jennifer Kist.
While treated to tunes and trivia about this fascinating period in American history, guests will enjoy light appetizers from Myriam’s Table and tastings from local wine, beer, spirit and mead producers during this fun Prohibition-themed soiree. Adult beverages will be available to purchase from several vendors including Laurel Highlands Meadery, Rusty Musket Distilling Co., Glades Pike Winery and Quinn Brewing Co. The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum and its historic 1905 bobber caboose will also be open for viewing.
“Our organization is thrilled to host a fun adult-oriented evening at our beautiful museum that will combine history with the power of song,” said LVRRA board Secretary Jennifer Sopko.
Tickets are $60/person or $100/couple and are available to purchase through Eventbrite at railroadrendezvous.eventbrite.com. A limited number of tickets will be sold, so get on the fast track and RSVP now. Note that this is a 21+ event.
Support for “Railroad Rendezvous” is coming from the Westmoreland 250th Anniversary Initiatives, courtesy of Westmoreland County and GO Laurel Highlands. Proceeds will benefit the LVRRA’s operations and ongoing education and preservation efforts.
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum is located at 3032 Idlewild Hill Lane, Ligonier, PA 15658. For more information about “Railroad Rendezvous,” contact Sopko at 412-496-4518.
