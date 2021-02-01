Ligonier Valley police officer Shawn Knepper announces GOP bid for 59th District seat

Shawn Knepper serves the Ligonier area as a police officer, but now he’s looking to serve Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District as a state representative.
Knepper, 30, of Ligonier Township is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the special election of the 59th Legislative District to fill the House seat left vacant by Mike Reese, who died Jan. 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm.
“Serving as a police officer in Ligonier, I get to interact with people in our district and get to help people on a one-on-one basis,” he said. “But I saw the opportunity of the open seat as a way to expand my service to a larger amount of people because it covers a greater area and to do it in a way that might benefit more people at one time through policy changes and being a representative for them on the House floor in Harrisburg.”
Knepper is a police officer with Ligonier Valley Police Department where he currently serves as the school resource officer to Ligonier Valley School District.
Mike Reese was elected to his seventh term in the House of Representatives in November, running unopposed.
He represented the 59th District, which encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
Knepper said this is a “unique district” which contains small businesses and shops, but also agriculture, mining and natural resources.
“You have concentrations of population but then ... rural areas where they are spread out,” he said. “It makes it unique and challenging at the same time, and I think I’d like to take that on and be able to represent each of those areas as best I can in the state.”
According to his campaign website, Knepper’s policy focuses on returning students to the classrooms, establishing term limits for all elected positions, election reform, reopening businesses during the pandemic, and supporting agriculture.
“I really want to push to get our kids back in the classroom full time, because I understand the pandemic has caused issues and concerns about their safety and ability to interact,” he said. “But the problem is our children are not learning the social skills they need by being in a classroom with several other people and being able to interact and communicate face to face.”’
Knepper also stressed the importance of reopening local businesses to help the economy.
“You also see tons of small businesses that are just not able to sustain themselves because they’ve had to shut down in that lockdown period and they’re struggling to reopen in a fashion that is inline with these guidelines and orders,” he said.
Another issue he is looking at is encouraging environmentally responsible and sustainable extraction and consumption of natural resources. He expressed concern of local job losses in that area after President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas.
“It’s really affecting our jobs, too,” he said of Biden’s decision.
Knepper graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic and has a bachelor’s degree from St. Vincent College where he studied theology. He has a wife, Alexis, and two dogs, Raleigh and Bodie.
Knepper is the second Republican to announce they are seeking nomination for the special election of the vacant 59th Legislative District House seat.
Last week, Leslie Baum Rossi, a local Republican delegate who transformed a home along Route 982 into the red-white-and-blue “Trump House,” announced her intentions to run.
A third candidate, Angela Reese, announced on Friday her intentions to seek the GOP nomination. She was married to former state Rep. Mike Reese.
Both party committees will convene and appoint conferees, who will hear from candidates and nominate their party’s candidate to run in the May 18 special election.
