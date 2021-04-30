Acting on a tip from another law enforcement agency, the Ligonier Valley Police Department recovered a substantial stash of suspected heroin that was allegedly tossed from a vehicle attempting to elude officers Thursday.
Ligonier Valley police were alerted that a large amount of heroin was expected to be moving through the area, transported in a blue Chevrolet Cruze with a female driver and male passenger, police said.
When officers located a vehicle matching that description near the intersection of routes 711 and 30, the vehicle took off “in an attempt to elude police,” and “traveled at high rates of speed and turned down several side roads in Ligonier Township,” according to police, before returning to Route 711 South.
Following a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Route 711 and Darlington Rector Road, police determined the passenger had allegedly thrown the suspected heroin, along with his shoes, from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Retracing the side roads on which the vehicle had been traveling, police located a pair of black Nike shoes on Slater Road and brought in Ligonier Valley Police K-9 Kilo to search the surrounding area, police said.
Kilo located a white plastic bag near where the shoes had been discovered, according to police, and officers found around 30 bricks, or 1,500 individual stamp bags, of suspected heroin inside the bag.
Charges had not yet been filed in connection with the incident as of Friday morning, according to online court records.
