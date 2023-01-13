While he wouldn’t reveal details about the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s ongoing investigation of a recent kidnapping attempt in Rector, assistant police chief Michael Matrunics says the department is working toward getting closure.

Matrunics briefly addressed the Jan. 8 incident, where a male driver tried to abduct a woman jogging along state Route 381 at gunpoint, during the Ligonier Borough Council meeting Thursday night.

