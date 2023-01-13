While he wouldn’t reveal details about the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s ongoing investigation of a recent kidnapping attempt in Rector, assistant police chief Michael Matrunics says the department is working toward getting closure.
Matrunics briefly addressed the Jan. 8 incident, where a male driver tried to abduct a woman jogging along state Route 381 at gunpoint, during the Ligonier Borough Council meeting Thursday night.
He told borough officials and audience members that the department has been continually working on the case along with Westmoreland County detectives and the district attorney’s office.
“Rest assured, we’ve been working on it all week. As we will, we will continue,” Matrunics said.
Matrunics thanked the local community for its response to the police department’s call for information or camera footage along routes 30 and 711 that could help identify a suspect. He also cautioned the public to be careful of social media commentary on what he described as an isolated incident.
“I’ve never had this happen in my 29 years. I can’t sit there and say that you’re 100% safe every time you walk out the doors. We live in a great, safe town. I always will believe that. That’s why I’m here, it’s great. But, be cautious of what you’re reading,” Matrunics said.
Councilman Jordan Frei, who chairs council’s Public Safety Committee, also referenced the episode.
“We live in a very safe community, but it never hurts to be aware of your surroundings. Be alert and encourage your family members to do the same,” Frei said.
In other business, council’s Public Works and Public Safety committees will review a plan to potentially increase street parking near Calvary United Methodist Church on North St. Clair Street.
Officials decided to table Tim Green’s proposal to change parallel parking spaces on both sides of the street to diagonal parking, with concerns about how that would impact the road width.
Other options are to create diagonal spaces on one side and either keep the other side parallel or eliminate the spaces outright, but council members were unsure if that would impact the parking availability.
Council also unanimously passed an amendment to Ligonier Borough’s sidewalk café ordinance, which last year had been updated to permanently permit alcoholic drinks to be served and consumed in outdoor dining spaces.
The ordinance allowed restaurants to extend their approved sidewalk café areas in front of an adjacent business with owner permission plus written approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
However, the new ordinance amending Ordinance #544 removed that PLCB reference as the state agency requires the municipality to first issue the sidewalk café permit before the PLCB can approve the liquor license.
Zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman told council he planned to start notifying business owners by letter about an existing borough ordinance (#414) that requires a $15 yearly permit for outside merchandise displays – not sales – in the Diamond Commercial (C1) district.
“We have not been encouraging people to get this permit nor have we been really enforcing it in the past. There’s a lot more businesses in this C1 district that are putting their merchandise out, which would fall under this specific ordinance,” Horman said.
Council similarly voted 7-0 to approve a subdivision plan separating two houses located on a single lot straddling Elm Street and North Fairfield Street.
Owner Kellen Detar plans to sell the home at 319 Elm St., while 320 N. Fairfield St. remains a rental.
Predating Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance, the entire property is grandfathered into current zoning law that prohibits more than one principal structure on a lot.
Subdividing the houses would resolve two of the three nonconforming aspects of the less than quarter-acre tract. The Ligonier Borough Zoning Hearing Board in December granted a variance for front yard setbacks at both houses as neither would comply with the zoning ordinance’s 20-foot minimum once split.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan at its Dec. 20 meeting.
Council also approved street supervisor Ron Ross’ request to buy a $11,000 zero turn lawnmower that will add a third mower to the public works department’s arsenal.
The $11,000 purchase will not affect Ligonier Borough’s budget as it will be covered by money from past public works equipment sales.
Executive director Amy Beitel is already lining up several traditional Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce events for 2023, requesting permission to host the following events around town: the 13th annual Soup’s On! March 18; the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk May 13; the 73rd season of Sunday Evening Band Concerts between June 3 and Aug. 27; Antiques on the Diamond June 4 and Aug. 26, and the Ligonier Night Market on the third Thursday of each month, June through September.
Council unanimously approved all event requests, which variously included metered parking restrictions, traffic detours, use of the Town Hall Auditorium, and merchant sidewalk sales.
For the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk, council agreed to temporarily suspend enforcement of Ligonier Borough’s open container law only for event attendees with wristbands and only within the designated festival area around the Diamond and two blocks along East and West Main streets.
Similar conditions were also considered for the Ligonier Night Market, with some vendors providing small alcohol samples. After discussing the matter with Matrunics, officials felt comfortable allowing the samples without needing to lift the open container restrictions.
Council also conditionally approved a request from Ligonier Valley High School Junior ROTC member Elizabeth Crissman to organize a 5K race April 1 benefiting Heroes Never Alone, a local nonprofit that provides affordable housing and social programs for military veterans.
“I definitely want our corps to get involved in this because I feel it’s really important that we should stand beside our veterans and help them,” Crissman said.
Crissman will work with the Ligonier Valley Police Department to finalize the route, which will likely follow what’s used for the Ligonier Valley Middle School’s annual 5K race. She originally envisioned the same course used for the Fort Ligonier Days 5K, but Matrunics and council advised against that as it would require closing the Diamond to traffic and having officers monitoring all intersections.
Thursday’s meeting was council’s first for the year, where it typically conducts its annual appointments. Council unanimously reappointed secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw, solicitor George Welty of Welty & Welty LLP, engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group, and zoning and code enforcement officer Horman to their positions for another year.
Shaw will also continue as Ligonier Borough’s Right-to-Know officer and pension plan chief financial officer, plus its delegate for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs convention and the Act 32 Tax Collection Committee.
Councilman Brad Chartier was selected as Ligonier Borough’s alternate member for the Ligonier Valley Police Commission.
Other reappointments included: The Keenan Group (formerly Delisi, Keenan & Associates) as auditor; David DeRose as zoning hearing board counsel; Mark Sorice as Uniform Construction Code Appeals Board counsel; Corey Blystone as fire chief; Steve Barron as emergency management coordinator; Greg Sullenberger as alternate emergency management coordinator, and Merle Musick of American Building Inspection Services and TKL Code Inspection Services as building code inspectors.
Council is still seeking a new vacancy board chairman and needs to fill a seat on the planning commission as Jeff Markle’s term expired at the end of 2022. Residents are asked to send letters of interest to the borough office at Town Hall by the end of January.
Council also reenacted several finance-related ordinances for 2023: Real Estate Transfer Tax (1%), Wage Tax (0.5%), Per Capita Tax ($5), Amusement Tax (5%), and LST Tax ($52).
Berkheimer Tax Administrator will continue to collect Act 511 and LST taxes, with Pennsylvania Municipal Service Co. handling the Per Capita Tax and Guyasuta Investment Advisors managing the Town Hall and Parks and Recreation funds.
Officials also approved a list of local depositories for Ligonier Borough funds: BNY Mellon Bank, Commercial Bank, Dollar Bank, First National Bank, and Somerset Trust Co.
For 2023, Ligonier Borough Council will host its regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, except during October, as that session will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, instead, due to Fort Ligonier Days and Columbus Day. It will convene its next regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 9.
