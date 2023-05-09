At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Ligonier Valley Police Commission all board members voted to fire Chief John Berger and named Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics as the new chief.
State police were in attendance at the meeting to help provide additional security with the large crowd. More than 50 people crowded into the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex at the 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
