The Ligonier Valley Police Commission and the officers’ union, Ligonier Valley Police Association (LVPA), have signed a new contract after months of negotiation.
The five-year contract was approved at Tuesday’s commission meeting. LVPA President and patrol Sgt. James Friscarella thanked the commission for the “smooth” process which led to the two parties coming to an agreement before the current contract expires.
“There was give and take on both sides and (the negotiations) went very well,” Friscarella said.
That “give and take” includes a 2% salary increase every year of the contract and longevity differentials for a number of years of service. In return, the officers agreed to give back a couple of vacation days and a change in health care plans which sees the commission paying a smaller premium.
“We met three or four times and had a contract knocked out within that time,” Friscarella said. “It was a really easy negotiation for us.”
The commission also adopted an early retirement option which will allow officers with at least 20 years of service to retire at 50 years of age. Officers are offered retirement at age 55 with 25 years of service.
A study into early retirement options was requested by the police commission back in January. Sue Trout with Mockenhaupt Benefits Group presented the commission with two options. The other option would have allowed officers with 20 years of service to retire once they are 55 years old but was not adopted.
Some of the officers and commission members believed the change was for the regular retirement age.
“Somehow, between all of us, (the wording) got missed,” Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics said.
Board member John Beaufort agreed with Matrunics and said, “I think the board even kind of misunderstood that.”
While the early retirement option will save the commission some money if taken, officers will also receive less money as their past earnings are taken into account. The pension for officers is 50% of prior earnings.
As of the beginning of the year, the pension account was 118% funded, putting it in a healthy position considering the economic downturn this year, Trout said.
The police department is also roughly $15,000 under its budget for the year going into the final quarter. Police Chief John Berger said it will be receiving a few more checks from Idlewild & SoakZone, and the country market, continuing to add to revenue to the department.
Berger also took time to thank the officers for stepping up over the past months, especially during a time when at least four officers were out with COVID-19 infections.
“We have been hit with absolutely everything imaginable this year and still, as a team, have been able to maintain the budget,” Berger said. “I just want to recognize our guys.”
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet again 5 p.m. Oct. 11.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
