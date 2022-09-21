The Ligonier Valley Police Commission and the officers’ union, Ligonier Valley Police Association (LVPA), have signed a new contract after months of negotiation.

The five-year contract was approved at Tuesday’s commission meeting. LVPA President and patrol Sgt. James Friscarella thanked the commission for the “smooth” process which led to the two parties coming to an agreement before the current contract expires.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

