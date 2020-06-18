Janet Hudson officially retires as director of the Ligonier Valley Library on Tuesday, June 30, after a 44-year tenure that started on June 1, 1976, as the children’s librarian and then as director.
Very few people are fortunate enough to land their dream job at the beginning of their career, but that is what happened to Hudson.
“I always loved Ligonier. I was in eighth grade when the library on the Diamond was constructed,” Hudson said. “I remember coming with my father to see the new building.
“He was a member of the Greensburg Library Board of Trustees, and a strong advocate for public libraries. His love of books and libraries greatly influenced my decision to become a librarian.”
Public libraries have changed significantly since Hudson began her tenure.
“We did not have computers, the internet or the amenities that we enjoy today like the YMCA and SAMA,” Hudson said. “but we were ahead of our time when it came to programming and community outreach.”
In addition to offering a collection of books on shelves and story hour programs, under Hudson’s leadership the library served the community as a center for cultural and recreational activities offering a variety of classes, including crafts, yoga, exercise, needlework and painting, plus hosting monthly art shows in the library’s art gallery.
“We often partnered with other organizations like the International Poetry Forum, the Fort Ligonier Association and the Ligonier Valley Historical Society to bring well known speakers and popular programs to the community,” Hudson said.
With continued growth of both circulation and patron registration, the library added new collections of audio cassettes, videos, CDs and DVDs. A substantial increase in the large print collection made it one of the largest in Westmoreland County.
Modern technology brought a radical change to the role of libraries in the 1990’s.
“My total educational experience with computers was playing tic-tac-toe on a mainframe computer when I was in college,” said Hudson, “so it was back to class to learn the basics.”
She initiated one of the library’s most successful programs, the Million Minute Challenge held in 2002. More than 200 patrons of all ages participated, accumulating 2,701,183 minutes read. The program was so well received that one was conducted across Westmoreland County in 2003.
Hudson and her staff have introduced several adult book discussion groups including: Titles & Tea, Death in the Stacks, Food for Thought and Let’s Book.
Let’s Book, created by Hudson as an exercise for mind and body, was included in an article published by the American Library Association Magazine and still appears on the association’s website under the title “Walking History.”
Among a number of diverse fundraisers held during her tenure included Solve the Mystery, Novel Art and the most recent Books & Brews.
Over her years as director, the library has grown to the point of needing additions to the staff, including a full-time children’s librarian, office manager, Pennsylvania Room archivist, youth services librarian, circulation staff supervisor; library technical assistant and part-time clerks.
“One of the reasons that I stayed at the Ligonier Valley Library for 44 years is that the job never got stale,” Hudson said. “The library world is not static. We are always learning new ways to meet the needs of our patrons. The staff used to cringe when I got out the yardstick because I loved to rearrange space to accommodate new collections and services.”
A perfect example is the library’s new Smart Room. This space had served as a boardroom, a Pennsylvania Room, an office and a bookstore.
“I first heard about collaborative work spaces at a library conference and wanted one for our library,” Hudson said. “The recent renovation to the building allowed us to develop this space.”
There have been two major renovation projects during Hudson’s tenure. The first project, completed in 2001, included a 4,000-square-foot addition with an elevator and ADA compliant restrooms. The building was rewired to accommodate the library’s first computer network.
The most recent renovation, completed in July 2018, included major updates to the building’s infrastructure along with new furnishings, an expanded Pennsylvania Room, a window-lined reading room, a collaborative workspace, an outdoor patio and new landscaping.
“Much of my long-term success can be attributed to my wonderful co-workers and supportive Trustees,” Hudson said. “It has been a pleasure to live and work in a community that loves and supports its library.”
The announcement of Hudson’s retirement has prompted recognition by colleagues at all levels of the library system.
“I have known Janet Hudson professionally for over 30 years,” said Cesare Muccari, executive director of the Westmoreland County Federated Library System. “She is the dean of the Westmoreland County Public Library Directors. She has always been forward looking in developing our libraries.”
Tracy Trotter, director of Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe, said, “In the more than 25 years since I’ve known her, she has never failed to shine as the ideal representative of her profession.
“It’s hard to imagine anyone else who could have navigated from the libraries of old to the libraries of today with as much grace and skill. The numbers of people she has touched is countless.”
The Ligonier Valley Library’s Board of Trustees holds Hudson in high regard for her accomplishments as library director.
J. Dustin Barr, board president, described Hudson as “an amazing woman who used her passion for reading to build a small town library into an institution worthy of a major city. The board thanks her for her 44 years of dedicated work and for enhancing the lives of so many throughout the Ligonier Valley.”
Ryan Glista, library board of trustees treasurer, said: “In my 10 years of knowing Janet, I have always been impressed with her willingness and acceptance to change. While the library still has its traditional uses, it has grown into an educational facility. Under her leadership as director, the library has had a positive impact on our community.”
Ed Morgan, library board of trustees member, added: “Through good times and bad times, the one constant over the past 44 years has been Janet’s steady hand in leading the Ligonier Valley Library. Her leadership and strategic thinking have made the library the gem that it is today.”
Ligonier library staff members have expressed their respect for Hudson. The two staff members that have worked with her the longest, 35 years, are Cherie Massimo, office manager, and Mary Boyd, circulation staff supervisor.
“Janet never made me feel I was working for her, but with her. It was such a positive experience,” said Massimo. “She was always enthusiastic and receptive to any idea or opportunity that could improve the library and its service to Ligonier and surrounding areas.
“She worked tirelessly to design programs and taught us all, here at the library, a lot about dedication and service to the community.”
Boyd described the staff as being “like family and Janet was our big sister, giving advice with kindness and understanding. Her office was always open to us. We all will miss her greatly, she is an awesome person and was a great boss.”
Annamae Bolin, youth services coordinator, credits Hudson with influencing a career decision.
“Working for Janet has allowed for so much opportunity and growth in my professional life,” Bolin said. “She’s been a major influence on my decision to pursue a master’s degree in library science.”
Kathy Giesey, library technical assistant, met Hudson as the children’s librarian.
“My first contact with Janet was not as my boss, but as my story hour teacher,” she said. “She nurtured a love of stories and the library in all of us. I was really excited to eventually work with her and assist with programs like Let’s Book.”
Everyone extended their best wishes to Hudson in her retirement.
