Public libraries have a rich history, believed to date back to around 2600 BC. For thousands of years, humans have seen the value in sharing stories, information and saving it for future generations.
According to the American Library Association website in the mid 1950s “research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the American Library Association and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. In 1957, the committee developed a plan for National Library Week based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries. With the cooperation of ALA and with help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme “Wake Up and Read!”
Now, more than ever, with the ever expanding national banned books list and an increased focus on social media and screen-based technology, the library system needs our collective attention.
According to Sharon Coronado, Ligonier Valley Library director, it is her duty and honor to help protect libraries, books and intellectual freedoms by keeping books on the shelf. Coronado, who joined our lovely local library in January 2023, shared that what a lot of people do not know is that children have the same rights to access books as adults do under the library roof.
Ultimately it’s the job of parents and guardians of our youth to introduce topics to children at appropriate ages, allow them to ask questions and to foster development of educated opinions about the world we all live in.
Marissa Arcuri, youth services coordinator at the library, shared her excitement for the guest readers next week, sure to boost local children’s interest in books and the library. “My biggest goal is creating a community.” says Arcuri. “Libraries have always been a community hub, whether for an event, a quiet place to work, using a computer or just to get out of the rain to find yourself amused for hours.”
“We are a free, public space. Use us,” requests Coronado.
The Ligonier Valley Library, along with all libraries supported by the ALA, will be celebrating together this coming week, starting April 24.
Here is the Ligonier lineup:
Monday, April 24, Police Storytime at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 25, Mayor Butch Bellas will join Family Storytime and read “The Giving Tree.” Family Storytime begins at 11 a.m. and the mayor will read at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Bellas loves science fiction and action books. He always told his kids growing up, “if you can read, you can do anything.” He often gives his paperbacks to local bookstore Second Chapter Books.
Thursday, April 27, Firefighter’s Storytime with Jeff Craig at 11 a.m. Craig will then walk the kids and parents/caregivers over to the firehouse for a VIP tour.
