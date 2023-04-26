Public libraries have a rich history, believed to date back to around 2600 BC. For thousands of years, humans have seen the value in sharing stories, information and saving it for future generations.

According to the American Library Association website in the mid 1950s “research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the American Library Association and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the National Book Committee in 1954. In 1957, the committee developed a plan for National Library Week based on the idea that once people were motivated to read, they would support and use libraries. With the cooperation of ALA and with help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme “Wake Up and Read!”

