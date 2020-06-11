The Ligonier Valley Library Board is pleased to announce the selection of David R. Brisendine as the new library director beginning in mid-June.
He is succeeding Janet Hudson, who is retiring after 44 years of dedicated service to the library and community.
“The library conducted a national search to fill the position, and had significant interest from very strong candidates. Ultimately, we were delighted to have found someone of David’s caliber and experience right here in Ligonier Valley,” said Dustin Barr, library board president.
A longtime resident of Ligonier, Brisendine has worked with school, public, and academic libraries across North America in the information science industry for over 20 years. He has served previously as director at GOBI Library Solutions, EBSCO Information Services and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Health Sciences Library.
“David will bring a deep understanding and diverse perspective of the informational landscape and user services which challenge today’s library patrons and community,” Barr said.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College, Brisendine completed a master’s degree in Library and Information Science at Clarion University of Pennsylvania and has continued post-graduate studies at Florida State University.
“I am thrilled to be given this opportunity. The Ligonier Valley Library has been a cornerstone of the community for over 75 years. Janet and the staff at the library have set a high standard for library services. I look forward to continuing their work and building programs for the betterment of our community and the users we serve,” Brisendine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.