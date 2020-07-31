Ligonier Valley Library adds self-checkout station

Early into the pandemic, the Ligonier Valley Library, working with the Westmoreland Library Network, arranged for the purchase of a self-checkout station.
The concept is to create a clean and quick way for patrons to check out library materials.
“Understanding, by directives from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the PA Department of Health, that mitigating exposure between people is key to our health at this time, the introduction of the self-checkout station is well-timed,” according to David Brisendine, library director.
The addition of the self-checkout at the library was planned by former director Janet Hudson prior to her retirement with the assistance of Cherie Massimo, office manager.
“We were happy to take delivery of the system Thursday, July 23, and the system is up and running for patrons to use,” Brisendine said.
The technology for the self-checkout system has been around for years, but the necessity presented itself with the COVID-19 restrictions. The station will allow library patrons to check out library materials, view their patron record, and renew items.
“We’ve certainly seen the growth of self-service stations in the larger box stores and other commerce. While we’d much rather keep our library patron interactions more personal, we understand that at this time some may feel more comfortable utilizing the self-check system,” Brisendine said. “That said, we’ve nicknamed our new self-checkout station ‘MARY,’ in honor of our long-time circulation desk supervisor.”
Currently, the library is open for in-person service as follows: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Curbside and lobby pickup are available from 10 a.m. until a half-hour before closing Monday through Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Room is by appointment only; call the library at 724-238-6451 or email lvlparoom@ligonierlibrary.org.
As per Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s order, patrons must wear a mask. If you need, one will be provided. Enter through the sliding-glass doors and leave through the door in the children’s department. Patrons are limited to 60 minutes.
Place returns in either the box drop located outside the main, sliding-glass door entrance or on a cart in the entryway.
If you have any questions or need assistance, call the library. Staff members are available from 9 a.m. until closing time Monday through Saturday.
