The founder and acting agency executive director of the Ligonier Valley Learning Center, Inc. will pass the leadership of the grass roots non-profit human service agency to a new leader in 2022.
According to Rebecca Faulk, with the start of the new year, she will be handing the baton over to Eva Wood, who will be the new agency executive director. Faulk will continue with the agency in the role of grant writer, financial manager and consultant.
Wood isn’t new to the agency. She has been working for LVLC since 1999 when she was hired as site director at the branch location at Latrobe Kinder-Schull. Over the past 22 years, Wood has worked hard and accomplished much, according to Faulk.
She continued her education and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Indiana University in early childhood education and family studies, then went on to acquire her director’s credentials from the state and on to earn her Master’s level early childhood supervision graduate certificate from Carlow University.
While at Latrobe Kinder-Schull, Wood maintained Keystone Stars highest level (Star 4) accreditation and obtained credentials from the National Association for Education of Young Children (NAEYC). She also worked with the Keystone Stars program as a mentor for other directors in the childcare field. Currently, Wood is a member of the Early Childhood Education Leadership group, and is a member of the Director’s Consortium in Westmoreland County.
Over the years, Latrobe Kinder-Schull has grown over the years and has a current license capacity of 193 children with nine classrooms. Recently, the agency purchased the building next to it. At the newly acquired building, Wood was instrumental in helping design a new large creative gym, handicapped accessible restrooms and two large classrooms for the children. Extensive renovation work was recently completed in the newly designed space meeting all fire and panic code regulations.
Extensive Renovation work was recently completed in the newly designed space meeting all fire and panic code regulations.
In addition to her work at the agency, Wood, and her husband, Chris, have successfully raised two daughters, Angela, 24, and Madison, 20. She is now excitingly awaiting the birth of her first grandchild.
Also, joining the leadership team at LVLC is Erin Shellenberger, who has been named site director of Latrobe Kinder-Schull with Tammy Clark as her assistant director. Stephanie Stumpf is the assigned site director of Ligonier Kinder-Schull. Chris Cawood will continue as education director for the agency.
Visit www.ligoniervalleylearningcenter.com for more agency information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.