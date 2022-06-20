Ligonier Valley School District’s elementary school principals provided data to the school board during the Monday, June 13, meeting regarding the district’s learners’ proficiency in math and reading.
Both Laurel Valley Elementary Principal Wayne Waugh and R.K. Mellon Principal Chris Theys were extremely complimentary of the learners’ hard work and the efforts of the parents, faculty, and staff in the district to help bring learning progress through the trying times of the pandemic and the hybrid, virtual, in-person learning situation that occurred at times.
The data revealed was positive and showed the efforts of all working together in the district were to the benefit of the learners. Notably a difficult year with COVID-19 precautions, interruptions, and questions, the LVSD team worked hard to get results.
Learners at both elementary schools participated in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) Math Inventory. The Math Inventory is an adaptive, research-based assessment that reliably measures math ability and progress from kindergarten to Algebra II in significantly less time than traditional assessments. Once complete, teachers are provided with data that have been transformed into actionable teaching strategies for each learner. Learners completed these assessments in the fall, winter and spring.
Comparing the fall and spring data from the HMH assessment in math, 73.6% of the learners at Laurel Valley Elementary and 88% of the learners at R.K. Mellon in grades kindergarten through fifth grade were proficient or advanced for the year.
All LVE kindergartners scored proficient, and learners in grades one, two, and three all scored 81% or higher in the proficient or advanced levels. Fourth- and fifth- graders were able to see growth, as they moved from below grade level into grade-level scores.
Learners in kindergarten, first, and second all scored 94% or higher in the proficient or advanced levels at RKM. Third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students saw significant growth and averaged 81% proficient or advanced.
The Fountas and Pinnell reading assessment was also given throughout the school year. Readers range from letters A-Z with age spans for each grade level. When a reader fell more than one level below grade level, they received additional support. Substantial growth was seen in all primary grades across the district. Overall, 73.6% of the learners at LVE, and 81% of the learners at RKM were proficient or advanced in reading this year on the assessment.
Teachers at both elementary schools were able to look at the assessments and build learning paths to strengthen skills in math and reading.
“Throughout the year, our teachers and learners worked hard at building relationships and finding out learners’ strengths and weaknesses,” Waugh said.
“There was no handbook that tells us how to teach reading and math through a pandemic,” said Theys at the board meeting. “Our learners worked hard and I have to compliment our teachers who really worked hard to look at the data and find ways to meet the learners’ needs and help them progress.”
Board members thanked the principals and appreciated the information.
It was also noted by several of the board members of the dedication of Waugh, who is retiring at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and Theys, who will serve as principal at both schools beginning in the same school year.
The gentlemen provided in-depth information and explained the areas the team has pinpointed to provide extra supports as well as those where learners are excelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.